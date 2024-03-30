Sixers roster, salaries, cap space, available draft picks and more

The Sixers are heading into a kind of important offseason, in case you haven’t heard.

Joel Embiid is the Sixers’ only player under guaranteed contract beyond the 2023-24 season. Tyrese Maxey will join him soon enough, but Paul Reed’s $7.7 million salary for next season will only become guaranteed if the Sixers win a playoff series. Until (unless?) Embiid returns, that’s looking like an increasingly unlikely prospect.

So, where does that leave the Sixers heading into the offseason? We’re partnering with SalarySwish to use their data and help answer every question you have about the Sixers’ financial situation and what it might mean in free agency.

We’ll make updates here as the offseason rolls along, so bookmark this page to keep up on the latest changes moving forward.

Sixers Roster, Salaries, Draft Picks, Cap Space and More

Here’s a table with all of the Sixers’ salary information, courtesy of our friends at SalarySwish:

That’s a lot of information to sift through, so let’s dive into a few key notes.

FAQ

Let’s start with the one on everyone’s mind.

How much salary cap space can the Sixers have this offseason?

The Sixers can generate up to nearly $65 million in cap room this summer. To do so, they’d have to not win a first-round series and waive Reed, trade their 2024 first-round pick and renounce every free agent they have, including Buddy Hield, De’Anthony Melton, Nic Batum and Tobias Harris. (Sixers fans will surely be devastated about the last name there.)

They could also operate as an over-the-cap team by keeping their free agents’ cap holds on their books until they re-sign in Philly or head elsewhere. That could give them access to the $12.9 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception and $4.7 million bi-annual exception, but using either one would subject them to a hard cap for the rest of the season.

The Sixers figure to split the difference by opening some cap space but retaining a few of their free agents along with Maxey. It’s unclear which players they’ll prioritize or how much they’ll be willing to spend on each of them, but they’ll have plenty of external options to pursue as well. That isn’t just limited to free agency, either. In fact, cap space could be more valuable than usual this summer if some teams decide to shed quality players for financial reasons.

How much will the Sixers pay in luxury taxes this year?

As of now, nothing. The Sixers seem to be doing everything in their power to keep it that way, too.

After signing Kai Jones to a 10-day contract on Friday (which is worth roughly $116,000), the Sixers are roughly $1.9 million below the $165.3 million tax line. A rest-of-season contract descends in value each day, so they could sign two players to rest-of-season deals at any point moving forward and be well below the luxury tax.

The problem from the Sixers’ perspective is the $1.1 million in unlikely-to-be-earned incentives in Buddy Hield’s contract. If he achieved all of those—one of them is winning the NBA Finals this year, for what it’s worth—the Sixers could be a little too close to the tax line for comfort.

Expect the Sixers to stagger their signings to ensure that they’re at no risk of going back into tax territory. They’ll reset the clock on the repeater tax by staying below the tax this year, which means they couldn’t be subject to it until 2027-28 at the earliest.

What draft picks can the Sixers trade?

The Sixers can currently trade first-round picks in the following drafts:

2026 (their own, protected 5-30, or the OKC/LAC/HOU pick)

2028 (their own, protected 9-30, or an unprotected LAC pick)

2029 OR 2030 (not both)

The Sixers owe a top-six-protected pick to the San Antonio Spurs in 2025 and a top-eight-protected pick to the Brooklyn Nets in 2027. The Stepien Rule, which prohibits teams from going back-to-back drafts without a first-round pick, limits what other picks they can trade.

The Sixers do have their first-round pick in the 2024 draft, but they can’t trade it until after the draft because of the Stepien Rule. They’ll be able to trade their 2031 first-rounder after this year’s draft, too.

They also have the right to swap first-round picks with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2029 (top-three protected). Considering that all three of the Clippers’ stars are in their mid-30s, those could wind up being valuable swap rights.

Additionally, the Sixers can currently trade the following second-round draft picks:

2024 Bulls/Pelicans pick (more favorable)

2027 Bucks pick

2028 Pistons pick (top-55 protected)

2029 Sixers pick

2030 Sixers pick

They can’t trade their 2027 or 2028 second-round picks for now because they’re tied up conditionally in the first-round picks that they owe to the Spurs and Nets. If their 2025 first-round pick conveys to the Spurs next summer, they will be able to trade their 2027 second-round pick afterward. The same goes for their 2028 second-round pick if their 2027 or 2028 first-rounder conveys to the Nets.

If you found this page useful, please bookmark it and/or share, and if you have any questions or information you’d like to see included, let us know in the comments below!