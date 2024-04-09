Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid leads Sixers to sixth straight win over Pistons

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 20

Tyrese Maxey - 18

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 10

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Kyle Lowry - 1

KJ Martin - 1

Cam Payne - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

The Philadelphia 76ers won their sixth game in a row on Tuesday night, comfortably handing the Detroit Pistons their 66th loss of the season, 120-102.

For the Sixers, there were a few lineup changes compared to the squad that took down the San Antonio Spurs in double-overtime this past Sunday. Joel Embiid returned from rest/recovery as well as Tobias Harris, back in action after missing three games with a left knee contusion and De’Anthony Melton was available for the first time since Feb. 27. However, Tyrese Maxey (hip tightness) and Kyle Lowry (knee effusion) were both out.

The Sixers led the Pistons 64-52 at halftime by way of a 20-point, six-assist half from Embiid. Pretty much all of the Sixers’ offensive production was running through the big man and he didn’t miss a step. It’s great to see from Embiid especially still working his way back into the groove after such a long injury hiatus, but would be nice for him to not have to do everything all the time. But I digress.

Detroit was down by as many as 14 points just before the break, but they weren’t going away. The Pistons pulled within a single point by about the midpoint of the third period by way of triples and free throws. (Seriously, they didn’t make a two-point field goal until there was just four minutes left in the period.) The 13-65 visitors were right back in the mix and the Sixers were only helping them along. After committing five personal fouls and one turnover in the first half total, Philadelphia added nine fouls and four turnovers in the third. That being said, a few tough buckets from Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. late in the frame put the Sixers back up by double digits going into the fourth.

After a messy third, Philadelphia seemed to lock in a lot more in the final period and put this one out of reach. The Sixers’ lead hovered around the 20-point mark for most of the fourth, going on to defeat the Pistons 120-102.

The Sixers are off until Friday night when they will host the Orlando Magic in the penultimate game of their regular season.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Joel Embiid: 37 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Embiid was back in the lineup Tuesday evening after taking the night off Sunday (the second game of a back-to-back).

The entire Sixers’ offensive production ran through Embiid in the first half, who hit the locker room for the break with 20 points (7-for-12 field goal shooting) and six assists. He was punishing a poor Pistons’ defense every which way — bullying to the rim, hitting his patented elbow jumpers and even sinking a couple threes.

He just plainly looked good. There are still times he hits the floor and we all hold our breath as he adjusts that brace on his knee, or times he might seem a bit fatigued, but he’s absolutely on the right track. Even within the game on Tuesday, you could see him getting more comfortable — he was bullying through contact at the rim in some instances more than we’ve seen since he’s come back. He tacked on another 17 points in the second half.

Honestly, though, if you watch nothing else from this game, at least watch this basket:

Even more impressive than his quick return to form as a scorer has been Embiid’s improved playmaking. This was a pattern we started to see this season before his injury hiatus, and he’s gotten right back to it since his return. When Embiid sees full-on double-teams coming, he’s finding the open teammate off it quickly. Going into Tuesday night, he is averaging a career-high 5.5 assists per game this season (previous season averages ranged from 2.1 to 4.2). Tonight, he had eight dimes. A great example is this dish to De’Anthony Melton in the second period:

Embiid played 35:49, the most time he’s spent on the floor since his recent return to action. He finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists as well as three steals and two blocks.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 17 points, 3 rebounds, 3 blocks

Oubre is such an enigma to me, it actually makes me laugh. He was just 2-for-9 from the floor with just seven points through the first few minutes of the third period. Then, he rattled off 10 points in the third as the Sixers were doing everything in their power to let the Pistons back in the game. It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t incredibly efficient. Honestly, I don’t know if Oubre’s overall game performances will ever be either of those things, but he time-and-time again has stepped up in the moments that Philadelphia needs him to. Deficit in the fourth? Oubre springs into action. Opponent closing the gap? Time to go on a single-handed run.

He finished this one with 17 points (6-for-16 field goal shooting) with three rebounds and three blocks.

Buddy Hield: 18 points (5 triples), 6 rebounds

It has been a rough couple weeks or so for Buddy Hield. In the past four games leading into Tuesday, Hield had shot 25.8 percent from the floor and 22.2 percent from long range.

Against the Pistons, however, a bright spot. Going 6-for-12 from the floor and, even more importantly, 5-for-9 from long range, Hield posted 18 points on Tuesday night. He is still far from the rhythm and consistency the Sixers will need him to be in the playoffs, but he’s headed in the right direction and has two more regular season games to keep locking in.

Jeff Dowtin Jr.: 8 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal

It’s not the biggest sample size, of course, but Dowtin is looking like someone the Sixers will be able to rely on coming off the bench in the playoffs.

He has already displayed some great ball-handling as well as the confidence and basketball intelligence to run the offense in a pinch. He got a few opportunities to do so on Tuesday with both Maxey and Lowry sidelined, and he looked more than serviceable, finishing with six assists and eight points of his own in under 21 minutes on the floor.

He also took this steal on a fast break and finished the bucket through what I can only describe as an attempted tackle by Detroit’s Malachi Flynn.

the steal ➡️ the finish. pic.twitter.com/xpzzxH7tjz — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 10, 2024