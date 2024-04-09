Maxey, Lowry ruled out for home game vs. Pistons; Melton returns

Tyrese Maxey is out Tuesday after scoring 52 points in a huge win for the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. It took double overtime to get it done, but once that final stanza began, the Sixers seemed to almost get an energy booster. Maxey seemed like he had the Super Mario Star boost for pretty much the entirety of the 54 total minutes he logged in that one.

That’s almost the equivalent of two regular-season games. And Maxey, as we’ve learned, has been dealing with a nagging sore hip. It’s not easy to tell if that issue flared up with the heavy workload vs. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs or if the Sixers simply peeped the (league-worst, 13-65) Detroit Pistons on the schedule and figured ‘Rese had earned himself a well-deserved evening off.

The postseason is just around the corner, with the Sixers kicking off their first of three home games Tuesday night at The Center. So buying Maxey as much rest as possible before a potential death-match vs. the Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers (or whomever else may slide all the way down) seems vital.

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out by the team as well.

Lowry recently missed the last game listed as “rest,” so it’s at least a little curious that now it’s listed as a knee. The Philly native played 21 minutes in a win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, draining 2-of-3 triples in that one.

The good news is De’Anthony Melton will make his return to the lineup. Melton hasn’t appeared in a game since Feb. 27 while nursing a back injury. Nick Nurse said pregame that Melton will understandably be limited in his return. He will come off the bench.

They will also welcome the return of Joel Embiid, who like Lowry, missed the Spurs game. Joel was listed with “return from injury management,” so the team appears to be playing it safe with their Crown Jewel of the Process.

If the Sixers are somehow able to move up to the No. 6 seed, they’d buy everyone who is banged up (at this time of year, who isn’t?) nearly a week off before the 2024 NBA Playoffs begin.

It makes sense that Nick Nurse will turn to Cam Payne, Buddy Hield and Ricky Council IV (no underdog) to fill in some much-needed backcourt minutes. Detroit’s Cade Cunningham is not guaranteed to suit up on the other side. So the Pistons will ask a lot out of Jaden Ivey, Troy Brown, Jalen Duren and the rest of the motor squad.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST, and you can follow along in our Liberty Ballers game threads.

The Sixers currently sit in seventh place in the East, and if nothing were to change over the remaining games, they would play host to the Miami Heat in the Play-In.