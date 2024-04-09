Sixers take care of business vs. Pistons, hang on to hopes of avoiding Play-In

That’s 1-2-3-4-5-6 in a row for your Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers took down the Detroit Pistons Tuesday night 120-102 behind a monster performance from Joel Embiid.

He finished the night with 37 points, shooting 12-of-22 from the floor while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

Buddy Hield bounced back, going for 18 points shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 5-of-9 from three. Tobias Harris returned after a three-game absence and went for 15 points and 12 rebounds.

De’Anthony Melton was back for his first game since Feb. 27, but Kyle Lowry and Tyrese Maxey were both out for the evening.

With the Indiana Pacers victorious tonight over the Toronto Raptors, the Sixers won’t gain any ground on them for the sixth seed. As of this posting, the Orlando Magic, who the Sixers could still theoretically catch, are down big to the Houston Rockets.

Here are some thoughts from the Center.

First Quarter

While the Sixers might be getting healthier, the Wells Fargo Center shot clocks continue to be in rough shape. A frozen clock caused this game to start about seven minutes late. Luckily arena staff was able to get them fixed before having to break out the floor clocks.

A lot of Philly’s offense early was an attempt to get Harris in a rhythm. While he missed four of his first five shots to start, he did a fair amount of dirty work in the first. He grabbed a couple offensive rebounds, as well as working his way open off the ball for a few baskets.

Embiid had an especially easy time bullying James Wiseman as he put up 10 points in the opening quarter. Since returning, he hasn’t been super aggressive in attacking the paint but this matchup allowed him to do so quite easily. He got to the free throw line four times in the first.

One thing that did not go the Sixers’ way early was outside shooting. They missed their first seven attempts from behind the arc in the first. Detroit started slow in that department, making their last three of the quarter. Ricky Council IV beat the buzzer to give the Sixers their first three of the game, and an eight-point lead heading into the second.

Second Quarter

Melton checked in for the first time at the beginning of the second. He got involved quickly, scooping up an offensive rebound and feeding it to Jeff Dowtin Jr. for the putback and knocking down a corner three on the very next possession. Melton’s first shift back lasted seven minutes, where he had three points and two assists, shooting 1-of-4 from the floor.

Mr. Do Something back to doing what he does best!



Welcome back, De'Anthony Melton!

Unsurprisingly, there wasn’t a ton of defense to kick off this quarter. Both teams shot over 60% from the field for the first six minutes of the second. Embiid got in another rhythm, this time punishing the Pistons’ defense from the top of the key with his jumper.

Philly’s offensive production was completely tied to Embiid in the first half, who went into the break with 20 points and six assists. They were only able to score five points during the three-minute stretch, and the Pistons used that time to hang around. Jaden Ivey nearly kept pace with Embiid, going into halftime with 17 points as the Pistons trailed the Sixers by 12.

Third Quarter

The Sixers continued to sleep walk a bit. They missed three of their first four shots coming out of the half. On the other end of the floor, Embiid picked up fouls two, three and four in quick succession, forcing him to be more cautious while putting the Pistons in the bonus with nine minutes of the third left to play.

Philly’s offense continued to be a mess — so much so that this circus shot from Embiid was there only field goal for a four-minute stretch. The Pistons stayed hot from three and used that time to cut the lead all the way down to one point.

There were a couple minutes of the twin towers lineup out there tonight, though it was only Paul Reed covering for a Kelly Oubre Jr. trip to the locker room. The Sixers were able to buoy their lead at the end of the third, thanks in large part to tough buckets from Dowtin, and they took a 12-point lead into the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

Melton checked back in at the start of the quarter and hit a layup in traffic. It’s definitely good to see that type of movement. Philly scored on five of their first seven trips down the floor to take their largest lead of the night.

This was pretty much the exact night Buddy Hield needed after the week he’s had. He did miss a couple bunnies at the rim, but he was there to knock down a three whenever the Sixers needed a basket.