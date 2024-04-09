Sixers would waste an opportunity by not converting Ricky Council IV’s contract

The Sixers recently filled one of their open roster spots by signing Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a rest-of-season contract, but they still have one spot remaining with less than a week left in the regular season. They’d be wasting a potential on-the-margins victory if they don’t use that open spot on two-way wing Ricky Council IV.

If the Sixers don’t convert Council to a standard contract by the regular-season finale on Sunday, he’ll be ineligible to play in the playoffs. He gave a convincing final audition in the Sixers’ double-overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, when he racked up 11 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds in only 22 minutes. Council likely won’t play at all once the Sixers are at full strength, but his ability to capably fill in when they’re shorthanded should have them thinking both short- and long-term with him.

After Dowtin’s rest-of-season contract and the 10-day deals for Darius Bazley, Kai Jones and DJ Wilson Jr., the Sixers are roughly $1.6 million below the $165.3 million luxury-tax line. Buddy Hield has roughly $1.1 million in unlikely-to-be-earned incentives in his contract that the Sixers need to account for as well. They still have enough wiggle room to convert Council’s contract and stay below the tax line, though.

Finding common ground could prove beneficial to both sides, as the Sixers might be willing to offer a longer deal now than they will be in the summer.

If the Sixers don’t convert Council’s deal, he’ll become a restricted free agent this summer. They can match any offer sheet he signs with another team, but they’ll have to do so with cap space or some portion of whichever mid-level exception they have. But if they re-sign him using the veteran-minimum exception, they’ll be limited to offering him only a two-year deal. They’d have to use cap space or an exception to sign him to a longer contract.

That’s why it would behoove the Sixers to get a deal done this week as well. They still have access to their mid-level exception from this season, which allows them to offer Council a deal up to four years in length, but it will expire Sunday. Not taking advantage of it would be a potentially wasted opportunity.

The Sixers and Council might still be haggling over a few key details, including the number of guaranteed years and the timing of the guarantees. The Sixers almost certainly wouldn’t sign him to a deal that would put them in danger of crossing back into tax territory this year. Beyond that, they likely won’t want to cut into their offseason flexibility, so they’re probably pushing for minimal (or zero) guarantees beyond this season.

If Council is willing to sign a “Hinkie Special” three- or four-year deal with no guaranteed money past this season, it would be malpractice for the Sixers not to fill their last roster spot that way. If not, perhaps Dowtin’s recent deal—which includes a team option for the 2024-25 season, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype—could serve as a template.

If Council was amenable to a 2024-25 team option, the Sixers would have until as late as June 29 to decide whether to exercise it. Ahead of an offseason where they can create nearly $65 million in cap space, they won’t know the full scope of their opportunities until free agency begins, so that deadline doesn’t do them much good. However, a new rule in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement will help the Sixers in one major way—and it could factor into their thinking with Council, too.

Under the previous CBA, teams were not allowed to negotiate with any free agents (even their own) ahead of the official start of free agency at 6 p.m. ET on June 30. That’s the reason that the Sixers gave for ghosting James Harden ahead of free agency last year, as they had been docked two second-round picks for tampering in 2022. But in the new CBA, teams are allowed to negotiate with their own free agents beginning one day after the NBA Finals.

If the Sixers don’t win a playoff series this year, they’ll have exactly one player—Joel Embiid—under guaranteed contract for next season. Being able to legally negotiate with their own free agents (aka, their entire roster) ahead of the draft and free agency will give them a huge advantage that they wouldn’t have had in years past. They can have a much sharper plan at the start of free agency knowing which players they planned to re-sign and whom they needed to replace.

That brings us back to Council. If he isn’t willing to agree to a nonguaranteed deal with a guarantee date well beyond the start of free agency, a team option wouldn’t be the worst alternative. The Sixers should still have a better sense of how much cap space they’ll need heading into free agency, and they’ll need to round out their roster with players on minimum deals either way. The Sixers would be forfeiting matching rights on Council if they sign him to a multiyear deal and then waive him in the offseason, though.

Perhaps the Sixers are content waiting it out until the summer to see if another team throws Council an offer sheet in free agency, knowing that’s the only way they could lose him. But Sixers fans should hope that Council and the front office find common ground on a longer-term extension to ensure the Sixers don’t let the rest of their mid-level exception from this season go to waste.