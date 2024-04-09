Sixers enter home stretch tonight against Pistons

The South Carolina women and Connecticut men have won college basketball national titles in the last couple days, but the ultimate prize in hoops has still yet to be earned this week: the sixth seed in the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs. With the Philadelphia 76ers having just three games left in the regular season, they have a couple narrow paths towards earning the sixth spot and avoiding the Play-In Tournament. To walk down those narrow paths, they’ll likely need to win out. Fortunately, they have all three games down the home stretch at home in the friendly confines of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex, starting tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

If you were starving for a win, you couldn’t find a juicier piece of produce on the stand than these Detroit Pistons. After matching the longest losing streak in NBA history at 28 games earlier this season, the Pistons are limping into the offseason as they look to maintain top Tankathon positioning over Washington for the best odds at the first overall pick in the draft. Detroit has lost four straight and 12 of their last 13 games. The Pistons’ last win over a team that will reach the postseason was a victory over Chicago back on February 27. If we wanted to qualify a victory over a team that won’t be in the Play-In Tournament, we have to go all the way back to a win over Oklahoma City on January 28. This is not a club in the business of playing spoiler.

Additionally, Simone Fontecchio (toe), Isaiah Stewart (hamstring), Quentin Grimes (knee), Ausar Thompson (medical illness), and Stanley Umude (ankle) are all out. Evan Fournier (knee) is probable and Cade Cunningham (knee) is questionable, with having sat out the last three games.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are actually starting to look healthy-ish. Robert Covington (knee) is the only player listed as out. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Kyle Lowry are all listed as questionable. Harris is the only player from that group I would seriously think might sit out, having not played since April 2 against the Thunder. Philadelphia received some other positive injury news with De’Anthony Melton being upgraded to questionable. Melton hasn’t played since March 1 due to his back issue. If the Sixers could get a couple regular season games to bring him back up to speed before the start of the postseason, watch out.

The Sixers are currently 16-point favorites to win tonight’s game, per DraftKings. Given the caliber of the opponent and what’s at stake during this final week of the regular season, it’s safe to say that a defeat here would qualify as the most disappointing loss of the season. More realistically, Philadelphia needs to make sure not to play with its food. Use the time to continue improving Embiid’s conditioning and get him time on the court with guys like Lowry and Buddy Hield. However, let’s make it an early night for the starters. In addition to Embiid, Maxey could probably use some extra rest after carrying the team across 54 minutes on a sore hip in Sunday’s double-overtime win in San Antonio.

So there you have it. No one plays more than 28 minutes tonight and let’s root on Toronto (vs. Indiana), Atlanta (vs. Miami), and Houston (vs. Orlando). That’s the goal.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

When: 7:00pm ET

Where: The Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

