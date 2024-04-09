Don’t call Ricky Council IV an underdog — he’s right where he’s supposed to be

Someone was going to take Ricky Council IV in the 2023 NBA Draft.

He was sure of it. His agent was sure of it. If you scoured the various mock drafts and big boards, most outlets had Council comfortably in the top 58 of draft-eligible players.

With that, Council prepared to celebrate the biggest moment of his young life. His friends and family gathered at a local restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina. He had a special custom black suit with “IV” and stars on the back and his Louis Vuitton shoes on for the occasion. Now, it was just a matter of sitting back and waiting for that life-changing phone call.

So, he waited.

And waited.

And waited.

As the second round neared its conclusion, Council felt a sinking feeling.

“I still remember,” Council told Liberty Ballers, “it’s something I’m never going to forget.”

Fifty-eight names were called on the night of June 22, 2023. Ricky Council IV was not one of them. Sure, his agent would call him quickly to let him know that teams were offering him two-way contracts, but he didn’t even know what a two-way contract was.

Council, who couldn’t remember the last time he cried before that night, was understandably emotional.

“I honestly don’t even want to share this right now, but I am,” he said recently at the Sixers practice facility. “After I didn’t get drafted, I’m hot. I’m in the corner of the restaurant with my brother and my other brother, and thank god they covered me up. It wasn’t even like sad crying, it was like someone punched me in the face crying — I was hot.”

The Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers were all ready and waiting to snatch the Arkansas product on the open market. Players like Council don’t last long when they go undrafted.

In that moment, he didn’t care. This wasn’t the way it was supposed to go.

He was supposed to get the call from an executive or head coach from the team that was planning to select him. He’d embrace all his loved ones. There’d be pictures of him in that custom suit. Perhaps there would’ve been tears of joy.

Understandably, Council was in no mood to deal with the logistics of what came next when his agent laid out the options.

“You know what I said? I said, ‘Man, I don’t give a fuck.’ I was so mad. So mad.”

Council took a moment to gather himself, then continued.

“Excuse my language. It’s not the path I’m supposed to be on.”

Lucky for Council and the Sixers, his oldest brother suggested Philly. It wasn’t the path he envisioned for himself, but it might just be the right one.

Ricky Council cubed

Ricky Council IV is not a fourth-generation Ricky. His dad is Ricky, Sr. He has two older brothers, Ricky Council II and Ricky Council III. He also has an older sister, Rhianna.

It’s unique but not unprecedented for siblings to share the name of a parent. Legendary heavyweight boxer George Foreman famously named all five of his sons George Edward Foreman. Former Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz named his two sons Carlos. “It’s a Philly thing, huh?” Council quipped upon learning that fact.

Still, you have to wonder what goes into the decision to name all three sons after their father. Ricky IV was curious himself, recently asking his mother, Ruth, for the meaning behind it.

“[My dad] named the oldest Ricky, obviously,” Ricky IV said, “and then he didn’t want any of us to feel [not included] or not special, like ‘Oh, he has your dad’s name, we’re just John and Jeff.’ Like we’re all Ricky.”

With an explanation like that, it’s no wonder the brothers have embraced being Ricky Councils.

Unsurprisingly, athleticism abounds in the Council family, whose roots are in Durham, North Carolina. Rhianna played basketball for the University of North Carolina Greensboro. Ricky II played at Providence and UMBC, while Ricky III played junior college basketball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. The eldest Ricky played in high school and passed his wisdom and love for the game onto his four children, setting up a court in the backyard and taking the siblings to various gyms around the state.

“Of course, him being the youngest [Ricky IV] always played against someone that was bigger, stronger and older than him,” Ricky II said in a phone interview with Liberty Ballers. “I think that helped us a lot. We might not have did a lot of skills training per se, but we had a lot of playing experience as far as playing against talented guys.”

Ricky IV only received offers from mid-major college programs. He was a three-star recruit, ranking No. 389 on 247sports list of the 2020 class.

Still, Ricky II, who works for Young Money Sports as his youngest brother’s manager, started to notice how special his little brother was on the court. While playing at Providence, someone showed him some AAU highlights of Ricky IV floating around social media.

“At that point, I was like ‘He has what it takes right now,’” Ricky II said. “But my main thing was I wanted to see him in college because, even for me, I was a very, very good player in high school and when you get to college it’s all about where you go.”

Ricky IV believed Wichita State presented him with the best opportunity to not only succeed but to win. The Shockers have made the NCAA Tournament and even made a little noise from time to time. Five current NBA players spent time at Wichita State: Fred VanVleet, Landry Shamet, Austin Reeves, Craig Porter, Jr. and Council.

The Shockers were coming off a 23-8 season when Council arrived. While he said his dad always told him he played “real cool” in high school, likely due to his elite athleticism, Council knew he’d have to fight for minutes on a talented squad.

If you’re wondering where Council’s seemingly unstoppable motor comes from, it wasn’t something he was born with or that came naturally. His freshman year at Wichita State brought that out of him.

“Not trying to be cocky, it was kind of easy,” Council said of playing in high school. “It kind of clicked when I was in college when I was a freshman, I knew I had to get on the court. I had to do something that everybody else wasn’t doing, and that was playing hard, using my athleticism, my youth and that won coach over.”

Council would go on to make the AAC All-Freshman Team in 2020-21. He’d capture the conference’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2021-22. After two years with the Shockers, major programs began to take notice — including the Arkansas Razorbacks and then head coach Eric Musselman.

Razorback Ricky

Gone are the days when athletes had to sit out a year before being allowed to transfer. That put a player like Council in an advantageous position. After showing what he could do at the college level for two years, plenty of big schools came calling.

Kansas, Alabama and Iowa State recruited Council when he entered the transfer portal. His first visit, though, would be to the University of Arkansas — and Musselman worked his magic that day. Council was set to visit other schools, and was seriously considering Iowa State, but decided then and there to become a Razorback.

Ricky II drew on his experience in the transfer portal to help his younger brother. Ricky II said the calls came flooding in immediately as he played gatekeeper for his brother.

“[Arkansas] were the first ones to call as soon as his name went into the portal,” Ricky II said. “I heard from Coach Muss and I heard from a couple other coaches on staff and it just made sense.”

It’s easy to see why Musselman has been able to lure top prospects to Arkansas — something he’ll now do with his new job at USC. For a guy with a pretty illustrious resume, including multiple NBA gigs, he has a disarming way about him.

He was eager to speak about Council. In large part because he loves the player, but also because that’s just “Coach Muss.”

“I think part of the reason he came to Arkansas is we were coming off an Elite 8,” Musselman told Liberty Ballers in a phone interview, “and I think he wanted to have an opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. He wanted the opportunity to play on a team that could make a deep run in March.

“You’ve got to really consider that he made that decision knowing that we had Nick Smith, a projected first-round pick coming into college, Anthony Black, a projected first-rounder, and Jordan Walsh. All those guys play the one, two, three — and Ricky still came. To me that says a ton. Nobody talks about that, but that’s pretty powerful on the confidence level.”

It’s true: Ricky IV did want the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament and he knew he’d have to compete with high-level prospects to get on the floor.

His older brother also knew it was the best way to get the NBA’s attention.

“It was obvious,” Ricky II said, “‘Hey, if [your teammates are] going to the NBA that means NBA scouts are going to be in the building, NBA GMs are gonna be in the building.’”

For Ricky IV, he knew what he had to do to earn minutes after his experience at Wichita State.

“I knew we had a bunch of good guys coming in,” he said, “so I’m like, ‘Shoot, it’s war. It’s war until he makes the decision I’m going to be a starter or at least that I’m going to be getting consistent playing time.’ They knew it. My teammates knew it. I brought it every day like that.”

It was obvious to Musselman right away the type of player he’d brought in.

“In the summer I don’t know if I’ve ever had a player run the wing harder than him,” Musselman said. “For an entire summer when we practiced, he sprinted the floor as hard as any player I’ve ever been around.”

Council was outstanding in his lone season with the Razorbacks, averaging 16.1 points a game and helping lead his team to the Sweet 16 after an upset over No. 1 seed Kansas. It was the type of season that should’ve put him squarely on NBA decision-makers’ radar.

But what the rest of the NBA overlooked, the Sixers are currently harnessing.

Responding to disappointment

No, draft night did not go as planned, but Council’s dreams were still right in front of him.

Enter Rico Hines, the man who could help make those dreams come true.

Hines has carved out a career as a renowned development coach. You’ve likely seen a YouTube video or two of NBA players and others working out at UCLA during “Rico Hines Runs.” He got his start in the NBA under Don Nelson with the Golden State Warriors back in 2006. He joined Nick Nurse’s staff last season with the Toronto Raptors and came with the Sixers’ head coach to Philadelphia.

If you get to a Sixers game early, you’ll likely see Hines and his salt-and-pepper beard working players out during warmups or watching courtside. You’ll also see at least one player from the opposing team give Hines a big hug as the coach sports a huge grin.

Those are the moments Hines enjoys most.

“The relationships I have is just a pureness with those guys,” Hines said to Liberty Ballers. “I want to see these guys accomplish their goals and dreams.”

Council is one of his newest pupils, but Hines has already imparted plenty to the rookie, starting back in the summer. Hines, also a native of North Carolina, knew of Council before they began working together through Keith Smart, a current (for now) Arkansas assistant. Hines even got to put Council through a workout at the draft combine.

Once the Sixers signed Council, Hines went right to work with him.

“From when we first got him — kind of down, he didn’t get drafted,” Hines said, “but [he said to himself] ‘with this opportunity, I’m gonna work my fucking ass off.’ He’s a great worker, great spirit, great kid. And what I try to do is enhance what God has already blessed him with as far as the talent he has.”

Hines rarely misses a teaching moment and has found himself a willing learner in Council.

That “pureness” Hines speaks of has resonated.

“He’s a real funny guy, but he’s real so he’s going to tell you what he sees,” Council said. “He’s going to tell you what’s good and what’s not good. … He’s gonna tell me when I’m doing something wrong or when I’m doing something good. It’s always good to have someone real like that in your corner.”

You don’t have to squint to see the strides the 22-year-old has made.

The most obvious development is Council’s jumper. Despite showing great touch inside the arc and being a good free throw shooter, he struggled from three at the college level, connecting on just 30.3% of his attempts. In his first 22 NBA games, Council (with sporadic playing time) hit only 20% from deep.

After showing marked improvement in the G League, it’s recently started translating to the NBA level. In his last six games, he’s made 6-of-9, but the numbers don’t even tell the story. Hines has tapped into that athleticism to help Council look so much more fluid and natural firing from beyond the arc.

RICKY COUNCIL IV ALERT! pic.twitter.com/3ORzxZCEtH — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 7, 2024

Another person who’s helped Council in that regard: teammate and newly-minted All-Star Tyrese Maxey.

“I feel like what he can do defensively and attacking the basket is special,” Maxey said last week to Liberty Ballers. “So I’ve just been on him. After every shootaround, I make him shoot threes with me because if he gets that down, especially like corner threes, he can be a special player in this league.”

As Council said, the sport came easily to him because he was such a natural athlete. According to Hines, it’s something that happens frequently.

“These guys are so gifted athletically,” Hines said, “they didn’t really have to shoot like that because they could get by, get to the rim. They were just more physically dominant than other people when they were younger so they didn’t really get a chance to work on form, enhance their form and stuff like that.”

It’s likely part of the reason Council slipped out of the draft. Credit to Daryl Morey for taking a player like Council, Nurse for trusting someone like Hines to get the most out of him and Council himself for putting in the work.

“I think [he’s] a great get for an undrafted guy,” Hines said of Council, “I really believe that.”

And he would know.

Right where he should be

Feb. 10, 2024, would come to be known in Sixers’ lore as “The Ricky Council IV Game.”

Up to that point, Council hadn’t played outside of garbage time with the Sixers. Then a rash of injuries crushed Nurse’s team. Left with few options and needing a spark to ignite his shorthanded team, Nurse turned to an undrafted rookie — and he came through.

Council scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against the Washington Wizards in his first real NBA action. Late in the game, he made a pair of big free throws and got an offensive rebound and putback that helped seal the victory. It’s not hyperbolic to say the Sixers don’t win that game without Council.

And luckily his oldest brother, who resides in Maryland, got to see it in person.

“That was a top-three experience in my life, honestly,” Ricky II said.

And the desired effects of having all three sons share the same name were apparently achieved.

“Every time he’s on the court, I feel like I’m on the court as well,” Ricky II said. “I get nervous. I don’t know why. I get the butterflies like I’m about to go out there, but I just want him to do so well.”

It’s all surreal to those who know him best, but not surprising.

“I mean the guy plays so hard,” Musselman said, “and he’s so fearless and he’s got so much inner confidence that none of this is a surprise at all.”

Council oozes confidence. He plays hard and physical. Yet, the phrase that comes up the most to describe him is “down-to-earth.” He’s approachable and light-hearted. Likely the right combination that leads to shit-talking Kevin Durant after making a three in the future Hall of Famer’s face.

In the Sixers’ wild win against the San Antonio Spurs this past Sunday, Council went from a likely DNP to playing the entire fourth quarter and both overtimes. He made a couple huge plays, including sinking an and-one against rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Maxey was fired up for Council, but the rookie stayed cool, sinking the free throw and making an exceptional pass to Nicolas Batum for a game-sealing three.

Tyrese Maxey is obviously reason no. 1 Philly beat San Antonio tonight.



Reason no. 2 is Ricky Council IV's ability to process the game on the move. When he's at his best, very good sense for what's happening around him, especially for a UDFA.



3 critical moments from the film: pic.twitter.com/E3vrgv6AMN — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) April 8, 2024

“I feel like he brings a very positive energy to our team that we need,” Maxey said.

It’s no wonder Council has become a fan favorite, with many clamoring for his two-way deal to get converted to a standard contract.

Whether it be the greatest fictional boxer of all time in Rocky Balboa or the very real 2018 Eagles that won a Super Bowl after losing their star quarterback, the city of Philadelphia loves itself an underdog. You might be tempted to call a guy who was lightly recruited out of high school, went undrafted, but still managed to make their NBA dreams come true, an underdog.

But not Ricky Council IV. Nope. He’s right where he’s supposed to be.

“I use more of a chip,” Council said. “A lot of people didn’t believe in [me getting to the NBA], and to be honest, as confident as I am, I didn’t know if I fully believed in it at times. But one thing I never stopped [doing] was working.”

The best example of Council’s confidence might be found when he was asked about possibly competing in next year’s Slam Dunk contest. We’ve all seen some of the audacious dunks the man they call “C4” has thrown down during his rookie season.

So, would he do it next season?

“Yeah,” Council said. “I’m gonna be in the All-Star Game next year, so I’ll be there anyway.”

Hey, it wouldn’t be the first time Ricky Council IV did something people didn’t think he could do.