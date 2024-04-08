De’Anthony Melton questionable to return vs. Pistons

After what may have been the Sixers’ most exciting win of the season, a thrilling double overtime victory over Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs as Tyrese Maxey dropped 52 points, there’s some more good news for Philadelphia.

De’Anthony Melton has only played three games since Jan. 15 and has been out again since Mar. 1 due to a lumbar spine bone stress injury. However, he’s now been upgraded from out to questionable for the Sixers’ next game on Tuesday against the 13-65 Pistons.

In other less significant injury news, Tobias Harris, who’s missed the last three games with a left knee contusion, is also now listed as questionable. Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery), Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness) and Kyle Lowry (left knee effusion) are also questionable. Robert Covington remains out.

Thankfully with the improvements the Sixers have made to their backcourt and wing rotation through this season — with additions like Buddy Hield, Cameron Payne and Jeff Dowtin, and the improved/increased play of others like Ricky Council IV (what a performance by him against the Spurs) — they’ve been better suited to deal with Melton’s absence.

But Melton was having an excellent season before he started dealing with injury trouble. To go along with his typically quality defense, he was averaging a career-high 11.5 points per game and shooting 36.2 percent from three on a career-high 5.8 attempts. Having even more depth and Melton’s defense and shooting back would undoubtedly give the Sixers a boost. Even if it’s in a smaller role off the bench.

If Melton does ultimately return this week, hopefully he can stay healthy and have the chance to show what he can do again.