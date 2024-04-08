Checking in on the race for the sixth seed in the East

Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ thrilling double-overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night, they have surged ahead to seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Let’s take a look at the current standings between Indiana, Philadelphia and Miami.

The Indiana Pacers and Sixers each have just three games remaining, while the Heat have four games left. Notably, the Sixers would lose the tiebreakers between either the Pacers or the Heat, or in the event of a three-way tie (Indiana wins any tiebreakers with the other clubs).

The sixth seed is the obvious prize by virtue of avoiding the Play-In Tournament altogether. The seventh seed has value in getting to host the 7 vs. 8 game at home to win and avoid Boston in the first round. To finish sixth, the Sixers will need to win out and have Indiana lose at least two of their final three games. Here are the Pacers’ remaining contests:

Tuesday - away vs. Toronto Raptors

Friday - away vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Sunday - home vs. Atlanta Hawks

Chances don’t look great from the Sixers’ perspective for Indiana to lose two of those games. Toronto has nothing left to play for, even if they did just beat the Bucks on Friday. Cleveland could be tough on the road, although the Cavaliers are 3-7 in their last 10 games. Atlanta might be locked into that 10th spot and rest their guys ahead of the Play-In Tournament. The Sixers would hope Atlanta could still secure the ninth seed and want to play for home court advantage in that 9 vs. 10 game. Currently, the Hawks are one game back of Chicago, with the Bulls holding the tiebreaker.

So the sixth seed might be a long shot, but you never know. Let’s take a look at the seventh seed and the Heat’s remaining schedule. I’ll remind you that the Sixers will still need the Heat to lose one of their last four games since Miami holds the tiebreaker (also assuming Philadelphia wins out).

Tuesday - away vs. Atlanta Hawks

Wednesday - home vs. Dallas Mavericks

Friday - home vs. Toronto Raptors

Sunday - home vs. Toronto Raptors

First, why on Earth does Miami’s schedule end with two straight home games against Toronto? Super weird. Anyway, I like the odds of the Heat not finishing the season with four straight wins. On the road against Atlanta holds the possibility for a slip-up, but then the second night of a back-to-back against Dallas is the one I’m really circling. It will also be the second night of a back-to-back for the Mavericks, but they play the Hornets tomorrow night, so hopefully they opt to rest their guys for that game.

Ultimately, the Sixers need to handle their own business, with home games against Detroit, Orlando, and Brooklyn. However, with five straight wins, including last night’s instant classic in the Alamo City, they’ve put themselves in a much better position.

P.S. Addendum: We might also want to keep an eye on the Orlando Magic, who the Sixers actually do have the tiebreaker over. If the Magic finish 1-3 and the Sixers finish 3-0, Philadelphia would pass Orlando in the standings. The Magic finish in Houston, a back-to-back in Milwaukee, on the road in Philadelphia, and then a home game against the Bucks. Come on, Doc, stop booking early May tee times long enough to win a couple games against your old club.