Sixers Bell Ringer: Maxey scores 52, Sixers grab dramatic double-overtime win vs. Spurs

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 20

Tyrese Maxey - 18

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 10

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Kyle Lowry - 1

KJ Martin - 1

Cam Payne - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

Well, it took two overtimes and 52 points from Tyrese Maxey, but the Philadelphia 76ers ultimately defeated the San Antonio Spurs 133-126 on Sunday evening.

The Sixers were without Joel Embiid (injury recovery), Tobias Harris (knee) and Kyle Lowry (rest) for this second game of a back-to-back. Robert Covington and De’Anthony Melton also remained sidelined.

The first period was a bit of a mixed bag offensively for the Sixers in that Kelly Oubre Jr. did great with 12 points on 5-for-6 field goal shooting, but the rest of the Sixers roster combined for 19 points on 7-for-20 shooting from the floor. Nevertheless, it was enough for Philadelphia to lead 31-24 after one.

With about nine and a half minutes left in the second, Philadelphia led by 14. In what felt like the blink of an eye, the Spurs roared back minutes later with a 15-2 run that saw them retake the lead over the Sixers. San Antonio might not be playing for any playoff run this year but they are certainly not taking the remaining games lying down as the regular season comes to a close. The Sixers responded by scoring just seven points in the last six minutes of the frame and headed into the locker room at halftime trailing the Spurs 64-54. San Antonio outscored Philadelphia 40-23 in the period. Not great.

The third was offensively a mess for both teams, really. The only bright spot for the Sixers was Tyrese Maxey scoring 14 points in the period — unfortunately, Philadelphia scored just 19 total. The Spurs shot just 29 percent from the floor and the Sixers shot just 35 percent. Neither team broke 20 points in the frame and the Spurs were able to hold a 80-73 lead going into the fourth.

A 13-4 Sixers run made things interesting, pulling the visitors within a point of the Spurs with four minutes to play. Maxey kept the Sixers on his back, scoring nine consecutive points for his team before tossing a massive assist to Nico Batum on the go-ahead triple with time running down. With eight seconds left and the ball in the Spurs’ hands, the Sixers needed a stop. They didn’t get it. With 2.7 to go, the Spurs went ahead off a three-pointer from none other than former 76er Julian Champagnie. Hold on though, games not over yet. With time expiring, Batum tossed a stellar inbound pass to Maxey who tied the game with a lay-up. We were headed to overtime.

Ten points apiece for both the Sixers and Spurs in the first overtime sent us to overtime number two. In the second overtime, it was looking like another close battle for a bit until Ricky Council IV hit a pair of free throws that kicked off a 7-0 Sixers’ run to secure the victory 133-126 over the Spurs. Maxey earned his third 50+ point game of the season with 52 in this one.

With Sunday’s win, the Sixers are now in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, with a half game advantage over the Miami Heat. They are one game behind the Indiana Pacers for sixth.

The Sixers will get a much-needed night off Monday after this back-to-back, returning home for action Tuesday night when they host the Detroit Pistons. They will remain at the Wells Fargo Center for the last three games of the regular season.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

Oubre has certainly out-performed his veteran minimum price tag across this season but recently he’s been absolutely on fire. In the past four games going into Sunday evening, Oubre has averaged 23 points per game shooting 51.7 percent from the floor and 48.3 percent from long range.

So how about a near-perfect start for Oubre Sunday night to keep things rolling? He went 5-for-5 (two triples) for 12 points before missing a field goal attempt in the latter half of the first period. Oubre led the Sixers at halftime with 16 points. After a scoreless third, he scored eight in a huge fourth period that saw the Sixers send the game into overtime.

Oubre finished this one with 26 points (outdone only by Maxey’s casual 52) on 12-for-22 field goal shooting. He also had eight rebounds and two steals as well as notching his second five-assist game in a row, just one short of his season high of six. His passing continues to improve along with his personal offensive production and its paying dividends for the Sixers.

Tyrese Maxey: 52 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals

Maxey had a quiet night on Saturday with just seven points on 2-for-6 field goal shooting in 25:13 on the floor. Luckily, in that one, the Sixers didn’t need more from him as they waltzed to a comfortable win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Sunday, it was going to take a bit more, especially with Embiid sidelined for rest and recovery. Well, they got more, in the form of Maxey’s third 50+ burger of the season and a new career-high 52 points for the young guard.

Maxey had 14 points on 5-for-10 field goal shooting at halftime, trailing only Oubre for the Sixers with 16 points at the break. In the third, of which he played the entirety, Maxey surged, scoring 14 points of the Sixers’ total 19 in the frame. He was giving it all he could, but he was getting no help at that point frankly. He continued in the fourth in the way only Maxey can, driving into the paint, weaving throughout the Spurs’ defense and hitting shots like... well, like this:

Maxey wasn’t giving up on this one. He scored nine consecutive Sixers points in the final minutes including a huge triple with under a minute to play to get Philadelphia within two points. He followed it up with a huge sequence to end regulation with a monumental assist to Nico Batum for a three-pointer with 10 seconds to play before hitting this layup on an inbounds play as time expired and sent us to overtime.

Maxey finished this one with a field-leading 52 points on 19-for-41 field goal shooting (12-for-12 from the foul line). This was his third 50+ point game this campaign, bringing him even with Embiid and Devin Booker for most such games this season. He also had five rebounds, seven assists and two steals with just one turnover in a whopping 53:57 played.

Nico Batum: 9 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals

BOOM BOOM. Not only did Batum hit a huge triple with 10 seconds left, but he executed this inbounds pass to Maxey to absolute perfection, gifting Maxey with a layup to tie the game as regulation time expired.

Batum had another brilliant inbound pass cross-court to Oubre with 0.8 seconds left in the first overtime, allowing Oubre a pretty decent three-point opportunity. It didn’t fall that time, but just another great moment from Batum. He did end up hitting one more triple in the second overtime that put the Sixers up by five with a minute and a half to play.

Batum finished with nine points on three triples with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Ricky Council IV: 11 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

Council found himself on the floor for some big moments in this one, and played well through them all. He had six points on 3-for-4 field goal shooting in the fourth period that saw the Sixers overcome their deficit and send the game to overtime. In the second overtime, Council hit this move, sinking the bucket and drawing the foul. Frankly, he could have made it on this list for this move alone:

He drew another foul a minute later and sank both from the charity stripe that set off a surge from the Sixers with two minutes left in the second overtime. Council picked up a defensive rebound, and down the other end drove in to kick out THIS pass to Batum for a triple:

Talk about stepping up when your number is called. Council finished with 11 points, two rebounds, three assists and four steals coming off the bench Sunday evening.