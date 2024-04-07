Maxey drops career-high 52, Council huge late as Sixers win wild 2OT thriller over Wemby, Spurs

Victory snatched from the very tall jaws of defeat.

The Sixers came back to beat the San Antonio Spurs 133-126 in double overtime Sunday night.

Tyrese Maxey had a career-high 52 points, along with five rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

Kelly Oubre Jr. went for 26 points, shooting 12-of-22 from the floor while Ricky Concil IV had a huge second half with 11 points, three assists and four steals.

Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry were out due to various load management reasons, while Tobias Harris missed his third straight due to a left knee contusion.

With this win, the Sixers have move passed the Miami Heat for the seventh seed in the Eastern conference, they remain one game back of the Indiana Pacers for the six seed. Here are some thoughts at the buzzer.

First Quarter

The smaller lineup the Sixers used to start the game definitely needed a minute to adjust to Wembanyama’s ability to impact shots. Paul Reed missed three of his first four shots of the night. Wemby even had them thinking twice on fast breaks.

One Sixer who was ready from the jump was Oubre, who made his first five shots of the night. Though it looked like he wanted to try one of his violent dunks over Wemby, he settled for an impressive looking floater.

It was another up-and-down quarter for Buddy Hield that had more downs than ups. He did hit his one and only three of the quarter, but also fouled Julian Champagnie when he was attempting a three. He proceeded to drive in the lane and throw a pass right to Champagnie a few possessions later. Even with some sloppy play towards the end, the Sixers held a seven-point lead after one.

Second Quarter

Maxey had a solid opening quarter, though maybe a little quiet for his standards. He started to get rolling to open the second, scoring eight of the team’s first 12 points. With Wemby on the bench, San Antonio’s defense had little hope to contain him.

The momentum reversed when Wemby checked back in the game and Maxey went to the bench. The Spurs ripped off a 15-2 run to retake the lead. Philly was very skittish trying to get into the paint and their offense bogged down as a result.

As the Spurs continued to heat up, the Sixers only got colder. They scored one basket over the final 3:06 of the half, a three-pointer from Hield that just barely beat the buzzer. That stretch allowed the Spurs to take a 10-point lead into halftime.

Third Quarter

Bball Paul giveth, and Bball Paul taketh away. Reed picked up his fourth foul seconds into the second half getting underway. He was also called for defensive three seconds in the lane shortly after. He wasn’t deterred by that or Wemby blocking his shots, as he hit a tough floater and three-pointer to help keep the Sixers afloat.

Wemby, already one of the game’s premier shot blockers, was quite a matchup for Maxey, who leads the league in shots goaltended. He drew two in the third as he had another scoring burst. He had a number of impressive looking finishes trying to maneuver around the 7-foot-4 rookie. Maxey scored 14 of the Sixers’ 19 third quarter points.

Philly had a prime chance to go on a run with Wemby on the bench, but they were only able to muster two points over the final 4:27 of the third. San Antonio was hanging on to a seven-point lead after three.

Fourth Quarter

Wemby knocking down three three-pointers was not a recipe for the Sixers to get back into this one. It didn’t help that the Sixers were having a rough night from deep. They finished at 30% from deep as a team.

Ricky Council IV checked in for the first time and immediately gave the Sixers some good energy. It didn’t take him long to record a couple of steals, and he was able to convert some drives to the basket as well.

Not going away just yet. pic.twitter.com/byvtEnPI7D — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 8, 2024

Maxey brought this team kicking and screaming all the way back into this game. He continued to attack the basket, finishing with one of his most impressive layups all season. He finally got a three to fall to cut the lead to two with 45 seconds left.

After Nico Batum on the next possession who knocked down a three to give the Sixers their first lead of the second half, the Spurs came right back down the floor and responded with a corner three. Nick Nurse drew up a brilliant play to get Maxey an open layup to force overtime.

Tyrese Maxey sends it to OVERTIME with the clutch layup to beat the buzzer



PHI-SAS | Live on the NBA App

https://t.co/wo7V43p0wZ pic.twitter.com/ANiPZXdU6M — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2024

Overtime

With Paul Reed fouling out at the end of regulation, Nurse opted to go small with KJ Martin at center. Martin didn’t even try to win the jump ball which was funny, and it ended up benefitting the Sixers as Oubre scooped it up to get a wide open layup.

Philly’s defense wasn’t bad in overtime. Their aggressive doubles got the ball out of Wemby’s hands and they were able to scramble back in time when the ball swung around. The Spurs were just still able to knock down those threes anyway.

Nurse drew up another brilliant play to get the Sixers a good look with just 0.8 seconds left. Batum, who was putting on an inbounding clinic, found Oubre in the corner, but was unable to convert, sending this game to double OT.

Double Overtime

It’s crazy how many times that the Sixers have been lacking for dribble penetration this year, and Ricky Council has been the one to help out. He got to the line three times in double OT. He even found Batum on a wrap around pass which led to a three that finally gave the Sixers some separation.