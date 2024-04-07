Embiid, Lowry, Harris out, Maxey available vs. Spurs

Update, 6:15 p.m.: Tyrese Maxey will play Sunday vs. the Spurs while Tobias Harris has been downgraded to out.

Tyrese Maxey (hip) is available for the @sixers tonight in San Antonio. Tobias Harris (knee) is out. — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 7, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers have rattled off four wins in a row, and have their sights set on five along with a No. 6 seed for the NBA playoffs, now looming.

But Philadelphia’s chances of snagging a key win on the road vs. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have now diminished with the team officially ruling Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry out.

Liberty Ballers’ own Josh Grieb tweeted the news the team released early Sunday afternoon:

Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey are both questionable (left knee contusion and left hip tightness, respectively) — Josh Grieb (@JGrieb10) April 7, 2024

Joel will miss the game due to “left knee injury recovery,” and it’s hard to disagree with his and the team’s decision here.

Embiid played on Saturday vs. the Memphis Grizzlies in a win, and even though he dropped a silly 30 points and 12 rebounds in just 23 minutes of game action, taking the cautious approach to his return from a two-month absence is certainly prudent.

Veteran point guard Kyle Lowry has been granted a “rest” day, something the opposing coach, Gregg Popovich, an NBA pioneer in injury management, could certainly appreciate.

Tyrese Maxey being listed as “questionable” with a hip injury he’s been battling (he recently missed four games in a row last month) is not ideal. As the Play-In approaches, you’d like Tyrese to have a totally clean bill of health at this point in the season. Hopefully, Maxey is either good to go, or get’s a rest day himself Sunday if he’s still not quite right. Philly (43-35) is expected by basketball-reference.com to finish as the East’s eighth seed before they face San Antonio.

Tobias Harris, who missed Philadelphia’s last two games, apparently hyperextended his knee recently, and is listed “questionable” as well. That’s actually a step in the right direction for the forward out of Tennessee since he wasn’t ruled “out” as quickly as Embiid or Lowry.

Embiid can focus on rest and rehab now because the team’s last three regular season games after this road trip include winnable home games vs. the Pistons, Magic and Nets.