Poll: Who do Sixers fans want to win Sunday, Pacers or Heat?

The Sixers will tip off at 7 p.m. EST in San Antonio to finish the second game of their final back-to-back and final road trip seeking five wins in a row vs. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. Philadelphia is now 5-5 out of their last 10. The last three wins came with Joel Embiid in the lineup, shaking off some rust from the reigning MVP’s two-month-plus absence from injury.

But before that crucial game even tips off, before Gregg Popovich even reveals his scheme to stop Joel from dropping another 70-burger on his squad, there will be another big game to monitor.

The seventh-place Miami Heat visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to take on the sixth-place Indiana Pacers.

Here is how the top 10 teams in the East standings sit before Sunday’s slate of games, courtesy of ESPN.com:

So who do you want to win today, Indiana or Miami? And why? Let’s dive into some implications.

Since the (44-34) Pacers are currently a half-game up on the Heat (43-34), if Indy pulls this one out, then it could all but close the door on the slim designs Philadelphia has on avoiding the Play-In altogether and snagging that no. 6 seed.

According to Basketball-Reference.com, the Sixers have an 18.7 percent chance at the No. 6 seed, a 29 percent chance at No. 7, and a 52.3 percent chance at finishing No. 8 before any Play-In games tip off.

You’ll of course be rooting for Tyrese Maxey and the gang to keep on trucking.

But what about the rest of the East landscape?

Would you rather the Pacers win today?

If the Pacers do win, as noted, the Sixers’ hopes (remember that 18.7 percent) of finishing sixth, would narrow even further. But the bright side there would be Philadelphia’s odds of finishing No. 7 would increase.

If you truly value homecourt advantage for a Play-In single-game death match for the No. 7 seed, then an Indy victory Sunday helps your probabilities (assuming the Sixers handle their own business) that the Sixers would host, not visit, the Heat.

The potential winner of that Heat-Sixers Play-In grudge match would take on whoever finishes with the No. 2 seed (Milwaukee, Cleveland and Orlando, respectively have the inside track).

The loser of that game would then host the winner of a Bulls-Hawks (No. 9 vs. No. 10) Play-In game for the unenviable right to take on the top-seeded Boston Celtics for round one of the Playoffs.

Would you rather the Heat win today?

If you’d rather swallow some rivalry pride, and pull for the dreaded Heat today, it would (albeit slightly) open the door further for Philadelphia to finish No. 6, and potentially leave all these Play-In shenanigans to lesser riffraf.

A Heat victory would allow Joel Embiid and co. to continue to set their sights on an improved path to the NBA Finals from the 3-6 hole of the big bracket. Those are the pros.

Here are the cons: if Miami were to win Sunday, it would increase the odds that the Sixers head into the Play-In as the No. 8 seed... meaning, yes, they might avoid Miami for the Play-In (good) and get the seemingly less tough opponent, Indiana, (good) but they’d be on the road for that game (not good).

So one way to simplify part of this equation would be to first ask: “for the Play-In, would you rather host Miami or visit Indiana?”

No matter how poorly Miami finishes the regular season, they’re seemingly always a threat once the Playoffs begins. Erik Spoelstra’s culture club are the reigning Eastern Conference champs, they’ve beaten the Sixers in the playoffs in 2022, beaten both the Bucks and Celtics a season ago, and have made the East Finals in three of the last four seasons, earning NBA Finals berths twice over the same stretch, all since the Sixers traded Jimmy Butler away. Tobias Harris over me!?

(Then again, the Pacers play at the 2nd fastest overall pace, and have the 2nd best offensive rating — compared to Miami’s 29th-ranked pace and 20th ranked offense — so Embiid’s conditioning would certainly be tested more vs. the Racecar group).

If you don’t think the Sixers, heading into the Play-In as a No. 8 seed (and needing to win at Miami or at Indiana for the chance to avoid Boston in round one) is a big deal, then just root for the Sixers to land the No. 6 seed. If that suits you, you’ll be pulling for Miami Sunday, even though it churns your stomach.

And you’ll have to accept this outcome increases the chances Philly has to pack some bags and head to Indy for the Play-in.

The No. 2 seed will be vulnerable

The biggest component to all of this is that whoever finishes as the No. 2 seed seems like they’ll be a lot more vulnerable than the 61-win Celtics.

Doc Rivers’ Bucks are just 15-15 over their last 30 games.

The Cavs are just 14-16 over their last 30.

And the Magic are 21-9 over their last 30, but are still very, very young.

As a Sixers fan, you’d have to like your chances against any of those teams relative to your chances at Boston, especially while Embiid continues to get his conditioning up.

On the other hand, if you think the Sixers hosting the Play-In is a huge deal, then you may hope to concede that sixth seed and pull hard for Philly to at least finish No. 7.

By possibly securing the No. 6 seed or No. 7 seed, Philly would still have to tangle with likely one of Milwaukee or Cleveland in round one.

So you could go back and forth on this stuff all day if you like.

But we were curious about your thoughts.

