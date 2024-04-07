Sixers aim for fifth straight win in rematch against Victor Wembanyama

On Saturday, Joel Embiid dropped 30 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks in just 22 minutes as the Sixers rolled past the injury-riddled Grizzlies 116-96. Having the chance to lower the minutes of all their key players and rest their starters in the fourth quarter was ideal for the Sixers, as they’re getting no break this weekend. On Sunday, they head to San Antonio to face the Spurs.

Tobias Harris missed his second straight game with a left knee contusion on Saturday and Mo Bamba was out due to illness, along with De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington remaining out. We’ll have to wait until nearer Sunday’s tip-off for an updated injury report from Philly.

Also, as Embiid has only just returned from injury, we’d typically expect to see him rest one game of a back-to-back like this. That may still be the case, but Embiid playing only 22 minutes and resting the whole fourth quarter against Memphis could increase his chance to play again on Sunday (even if it’s with lower minutes) to help handle Victor Wembanyama and Co.

Joel Embiid gets shifty on the perimeter for the midrange jumper!



Sixers-Grizzlies | Live on the NBA App

https://t.co/2ukr56xh9p pic.twitter.com/6ZwPq2V1HR — NBA (@NBA) April 7, 2024

Devin Vassell is the main absence for the Spurs. He’s had the best season of his career, but is out for the end of 2023-24 due to a foot injury. Dominick Barlow (left knee bone bruise), Charles Bassey (ACL tear), Cedi Osman (right ankle sprain) and Jeremy Sochan (left ankle impingement) are all out as well, while Keldon Johnson (left foot sprain) has been upgraded to probable.

We all remember what happened when the Sixers went against Wembanyama and the Spurs last time on Jan. 22. Embiid put together a historically dominant, career-high performance with 70 points, 18 rebounds and five assists as the Sixers’ took a 133-123 win. Wemby still impressed and got his own with 33 points on 10-of-19 shooting, but it was Embiid that clearly took full control of the matchup.

And with the Sixers’ talent advantage at other positions, from Tyrese Maxey to the team’s improved wing play (Nicolas Batum hit three triples on Saturday, while Kelly Oubre Jr. had yet another solid outing with an efficient 17 points), they should have the firepower to take care of a struggling, depleted Spurs team.

To give the Spurs credit, though, they have picked up a few good wins lately — like taking down the Suns, Knicks and Pelicans (albeit without Zion Williamson) over the last couple of weeks — and their defense his improved in recent weeks. But they’re still stuck at the bottom of the West at 19-58 with the league’s 26th-ranked offense.

If Embiid does play, it’ll be interesting to see if the Sixers look to maintain some extra size against Wemby and use more Embiid-Paul Reed lineups. Nick Nurse wants to utilize the duo more and used the pair to close the first half against Memphis with some success.

Wemby has only gotten better as the season has progressed. He’s continued to play elite defense with his eye-popping blend of mobility and ridiculous shot-blocking, all while making improvements like polishing his playmaking. In the couple of months since facing the Sixers, Wemby’s averaged 22.1 points (46.3/34.4/78.5 shooting splits), 11.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and an absurd 3.9 blocks in 30.4 minutes per game.

Wemby alone can give the Spurs a shot at an upset if he takes over as another team goes cold from three or lacks energy, but the Sixers are by far the superior team and are finally starting to roll again with Embiid back.

Last night was the first ever game that the Sixers got to try out a Maxey-Lowry-Batum-Oubre-Embiid lineup.



The Sixers finished with a Net Rating of +26.5 Points per 100 in the 34 possessions that lineup played together. — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) April 5, 2024

The Spurs have a rest advantage and road back-to-backs aren’t easy. We’ll also have to wait and see if Embiid does play again after getting a bit of rest on Saturday. The reigning MVP is also still working his way back to peak condition and isn’t looking his most energetic or mobile on defense yet, so Wemby is going to be an even more demanding matchup than usual.

That said, as the eight-seed, 43-35 Sixers work on securing their spot in the playoffs and chase the Heat (43-34) and Pacers (44-34) in a push for the seven or six seed, Sunday’s game should be one they can win against this shorthanded Spurs squad.

Update: Unfortunately, we aren’t getting Embiid vs. Wemby Round Two this weekend. Joel is now listed as out due to left knee injury recovery. Kyle Lowry (rest) has also been downgraded to out, while Harris (left knee contusion) and Maxey (left hip tightness) are questionable.

