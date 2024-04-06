Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers starters rest the fourth as they blow out Grizzlies

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 18

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 10

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Kyle Lowry - 1

KJ Martin - 1

Cam Payne - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

The Philadelphia 76ers comfortably took down the Memphis Grizzlies 119-96 on Saturday night, even earning a bit of rest for the starters along the way. Were you too busy watching WrestleMania? No worries, we got you covered with our game recap and here in the Bell Ringer!

The Grizzlies limped their way into this one, as they have for most of this injury-plagued season for them. Thirteen players from the Memphis roster were ruled out for Saturday night. It was their 48th different starting lineup used this season.

For the Sixers, Tobias Harris was ruled out for the second consecutive game with a left knee contusion.

The Sixers led by five after one frame. They probably easily could have led by a lot more already after 12 minutes, but they shot 9-for-20 from the floor and had a number of plays with just too many passes where they didn’t shoot at all. The ball movement was great to see, but only if someone eventually shoots! Nevertheless, Philadelphia led 28-23 going into the second period. An 11-2 Sixers’ run to start off extended their advantage into the double-digits. Fifteen points from Joel Embiid (on 5-for-6 field goal shooting) helped the Sixers to outscore the Grizzlies 34-19 in the second frame and to carry a 20-point cushion into halftime. Now that’s more like it.

Memphis hung with the Sixers in the third but that was all they were able to do, really, just hang in. The Sixers held a 13-16 point lead throughout nearly the entirety of the frame, inching back away every time the Grizzlies inched forward. Crucially, this allowed the Sixers to take their foot off the gas a bit, slowly pulling the starting lineup players for rest as the third came to a close with Philadelphia leading 86-70.

All they had to do was keep or extend their lead to let those like Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre Jr. to get some rest through the fourth (with no one having played over 27 minutes at that point). Now I know what you might be expecting. You may be thinking “she’s about to say that they tried to blow it and had to bring the starters back in,” but, luckily, you’d be wrong! The Sixers decided to actually do things the easy way tonight. Players from further down the depth chart checked into the game and held on to win comfortably over the Grizzlies 116-96.

That rest might come in sincere handy, too, because the Sixers continue their road trip on Sunday to take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs for the second leg of this back-to-back.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Joel Embiid: (in 22:39) 30 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks, 8 turnovers

Embiid continues to get back into the swing of things after a two-month hiatus. Watching the second period, you wouldn’t know he had missed any time at all. (Well, on the offensive end, at least.) Embiid shot 5-for-6 from the floor for 15 points in the second frame. When he’s in the groove like that, his midrange jumper is looking smooth and damn near automatic again, he’s driving into contact to finish at the rim or drawing fouls and he’s hitting from beyond the arc. He ended the first half with a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double in under 18 minutes on the floor.

Also, I said “on the offensive end, at least,” because, other than the block on Trey Jemison (clip below), Embiid’s defense left a bit to be desired. This might be something they’re doing by design as the big guy settles back in and gets his endurance back, but nonetheless.

OH MY GOD WHAT A BLOCK EMBIID pic.twitter.com/WI2yRiQUQb — J (@SixersJustin) April 7, 2024

The only real problem from Embiid in the first half was his turnovers, of which he had seven by halftime. That being said, he was still a team-leading +23 so can’t complain too much.

With seven minutes left in the third period, Embiid hit the 30-point mark on a pull-up jump shot. With the Sixers’ holding a comfortable lead, he was able to sub out just after that field goal and remain out of the game for the entirety of the fourth. He finished with 30 points (9-for-13 field goal shooting), 12 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22:39. Oh, and congratulations on surpassing 12,000 career points, big guy (with 12,002 points currently, to be exact).

If you need any more proof that Embiid is feeling alright, just watch the movement below from the third period (he sank both free throws, too).

Embiid doing the Smitty pic.twitter.com/m8AVfBCGnD — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) April 7, 2024

Kelly Oubre Jr.: (in 26:32) 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, 1 block

Not his most efficient night by any means but it will be absolutely monumental to the Sixers going into the Play-In (or playoffs) if Oubre can keep producing the way he has been recently. In 26:32 tonight, Oubre scored 17 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the floor (two triples) with five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. He’s been a great energy boost, is finishing strong at the rim (sometimes with a flex after, for good measure) and hitting some shots from behind the arc.

Possibly even more importantly, his passing throughout the season has improved immensely. His five assists Saturday fell just one short of tying his season-high of six set just over two weeks ago in the Sixers’ win over the Los Angeles Clippers on March 24. Especially with Embiid back in the mix drawing extra attention away from other Sixers’ teammates, Oubre looking up and making a pass to set up an open teammate will always be better than him forcing contested shots that just aren’t there. He’s now setting a distinct pattern of doing the former rather than the latter, let’s just hope it sticks.

Kyle Lowry: (in 20:48) 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 block

Lowry’s stat lines haven’t been the most impressive by any means, but doing that would be selling Lowry terribly short. The vet brings so much basketball intelligence to the Sixers’ lineup that it’s fascinating to watch. He is always in the right places to help spread the floor to help his teammates find space, he has been great for the Sixers’ ball movement and, when he is called upon personally to shoot, he delivers. Lowry finished Saturday with eight points on 3-for-4 field goal shooting (2-for-3 from long range) with one rebound, one assist and a block in 20:48 on the floor.

Honestly, if for no other reason, I also really wanted Lowry on the selections tonight so I could show you all this smooth-as-butter two-man game he ran with Embiid in transition. Instead of taking a jumper just inside the arc, Lowry sends Embiid’s behind-the-back kick out right back in to him for a lay-up. Beautiful.

Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry run the two-man game to perfection on the fastbreak!



Sixers-Grizzlies | Live on the NBA App

https://t.co/2ukr56xh9p pic.twitter.com/LDo2DQfM7u — NBA (@NBA) April 7, 2024

KJ Martin: (in 22:19) 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 blocks

Martin has continued to give the Sixers’ some good minutes off the bench, whether it be for 20 minutes or just a few. He brings a great combination of athleticism and toughness to the lineup and Saturday was no different. Martin was aggressive on the glass against the Grizzlies, a quality that is often a bit lackluster when it comes to the Sixers, pulling in six rebounds with three on the offensive end. He shot 5-for-7 from the floor for 10 points and had one assist on a kick out to a Nico Batum triple. He also had two blocks.