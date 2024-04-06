Liberty Ballers Reacts: Sixers fans tap Kelly Oubre, Jr. as key postseason X-factor

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Philadelphia 76ers have won three games in a row now, big-time wins over the Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder and Miami Heat.

They now sit a full game behind the No. 7 seeded Heat and 1.5 games behind Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers for the No. 6 seed.

Basketball-Reference.com currently gives the Sixers a 14 percent chance to finish as the No. 6 seed, a 25.4 percent chance at the No. 7 seed and a 60.6 percent shot at the No. 8 seed heading into the postseason. So yeah, they have their work cut out for them if they don’t want to be the team stuck playing the league-best Boston Celtics in round one.

If the Sixers continue to win, they’ll have a real chance to move up in the standings.

Doing so would mean either avoiding the Play-In entirely (where losing a game or two sends a team home fishing, and potentially even into the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery) from the No. 6 seed; or at the very least hosting the first Play-In game between the two teams with the seventh- and eighth-best records, when the regular season wraps.

The team with the eighth-best record in the East will find themselves on the road for the first game of the Play-In. If the season ended today, Philly would be at Miami for the Play-In. And if Philadelphia won, they’d secure a No. 7 seed, getting to face whoever finishes at No. 2 (Milwaukee is clinging to that No. 2 spot, even though their coach, Doc Rivers, is doing his best to nosedive Giannis and co. while blaming publicly his staffers).

If the Sixers lost a Play-In game as either a No. 7 or No. 8, they’d have to beat the winner of the no. 9-no. 10 series (Bulls-Hawks) for the unenviable right to ship up to Boston as the bracket’s lowest seed.

Here’s how close the standings are now:

The Sixers remaining five games include playing at Memphis, at San Antonio (second-of-a-back-to-back), before finishing up with three consecutive home games vs. the Pistons, Magic and Nets.

Joel Embiid is back. And in his return, he scored 24 points, recorded seven assists, six rebounds and drilled all 12 of his (much-needed) free throws to defeat Chet Holmgren and the Thunder.

In his follow-up performance, Joel bested Jimmy Butler and Co. down in South Beach dropping a cool 29, including 3-of-6 from distance. In both of those games, the Sixers’ defense hunkered down late deterring opponents from getting to their spots, all anchored by their Crown Jewel of the Process with plenty of help from Paul Reed, filling in when Embiid needed a rest.

Tyrese Maxey certainly enjoys having his MVP-level running mate back. With all of the attention Embiid commanded in Miami, with all of the extra stops and fastbreak opportunities available, Maxey was able to pad his numbers with a handful of transition looks. He was absolutely in his bag, brandishing the type of step-back midrange game fans so desperately wanted James Harden to incorporate the prior two years. Dude dropped a blisteringly hot 37 points, 11 dimes (Harden who!) and nine boards.

Pencil him in for every penny he’ll be able to command this summer. Mr. Tyrese MaxeyMillions.

With all of that in mind, we were wondering: who would be the team’s third-best player for the postseason?

And fans made themselves heard in our most recent poll. Kelly Oubre, Jr. won decisively, finishing over Buddy Hield, the surprising runner-up.

Over his last 10 games, Oubre Jr. is averaging 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, shooting 37.3 percent from distance. He’s also playing some intense defense having recorded 1.7 blocks and 1.3 thefts per game over the last 10 as well. When he makes a key block at the rim at home, it gets the crowd going ballistic, which he tends to enjoy with a signature WWE-style flex.

Here’s where things get extra fun.

Kelly Cool has scored more than twice as many points as any other Sixer in the last two fourth quarters combined (as noted, both late comeback wins over the Thunder and Heat). Oubre, Jr.’s 24 total points in both of the last two fourth quarters helped the team close things out and secure crucial wins — as we all turn our eyes toward the final standings.

The next closest Sixer was Joel Embiid who scored 10 points total in his last two fourth quarters.

Oubre, Jr. who absolutely oozes confidence, charisma and cool, didn’t succumb to the pressure one bit, draining 9 of-his-11 field goal attempts in those last two final frames, including 5-of-6 from three.

He was a team-high (total) +22 in those last two fourth quarters as well.

Why are we microscoping the bleep out of those last two fourth quarters?

Well, because they were both must-win games vs. playoff teams that simulated a playoff atmosphere, Joel Embiid was back in action, and it may have tipped Nick Nurse’s hand on how he may opt to close games now that he has Joel again.

Along with points, Oubre, Jr. also totaled more crunch time minutes than anyone on the team (something that may change as Embiid continues to develop his game conditioning, and Maxey puts his hip issue further behind him).

Oubre Jr.’s 19.6 total fourth-quarter minutes in the last two wins bested second-placed Lowry’s 16.7 minutes.

Buddy Hield, on the other end of the spectrum, who finished second in our X-Factor voting here, played less than two minutes total in the last two fourth quarters. That may be a clue about how Nurse sees Buddy these days in his pecking order.

Vomit side bar warning: by contrast, a former Sixer making substantially less money than Hield, Isaiah Joe, played 9.2 minutes of the fourth vs. Philadelphia. You just wish Doc Rivers had played that guy more and Daryl Morey had never opted to simply waive Joe for an empty roster spot that was eventually taken by Dewayne Dedmon.

Tobias Harris appeared to hyperextend his knee recently, which (hopefully) may account for how he’s played of late.

The former journeymen turned longtime Sixer has heard a faint smattering of boos from The Center crowd and it’s hard to defend him sometimes.

He had some terrific games in the recent stretch before Embiid returned. But if this team is going to make a deep playoff run, they’re going to need Tobi to deliver at least one-third of that $39.2M he earned this year during the stretch run.

It may be annoying for non-casual fans to keep hearing, but Nico Batum has been stunningly good and helpful for the Sixers relative to his typically paltry box scores.

Only Oubre, Jr., Lowry and Embiid totaled more minutes over the last two games since Embiid’s return than Nico.

Maxey, of course, missed the Thunder game with a hip, but it still shows you just how much Nurse trusts the Frenchmen. Batum rarely makes a processing error, and always seems to make the right play. His numbers probably won’t pop out at you, but I think he’s been considerably more beneficial than P.J. Tucker one year ago. For one, he provides gravity for Joel offensively and has the height to deter more finishers at the rim on the other end. He reads both sides of the ball at a savant level — basically, I could go on and on about how well he bops rebounds and loose balls to teammates sparking extra possessions while never recording a stat since I’m a big Nico guy.

It’s safe to say that Hield has been a bit disappointing lately, and fans have higher hopes for him moving forward.

But I did expect Oubre, Jr. to win this poll in a landslide, and his results in this poll were especially well deserved in the last two key wins since the reigning MVP returned.

We’ll see how the pecking order shakes out in the final five games before the postseason.