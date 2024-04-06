Sixers head to Memphis looking to extend win streak to four games

Two games ago, the Philadelphia 76ers were in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Now, after consecutive 109-105 wins over Oklahoma City and Miami, the Sixers are...well, in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, but not by as much! Philadelphia is just 1.5 games back of sixth-place Pacers and 1.0 game back of the seventh-place Heat (sadly, both those teams won last night). However, the Sixers’ remaining schedule of Memphis, San Antonio, Detroit, Orlando, and Brooklyn is the easiest in the league, with the Magic the only team in that group heading to the postseason. So there’s a chance.

Plus, to borrow an old Entourage tagline, the Boys Are Back! Thursday’s earthquake on the East Coast was actually the shudder felt throughout the East at the Sixers’ two All-Stars reuniting.

Joel Embiid: “I was much better today, imagine what we can do.”



Tyrese Maxey: “Yeah, Cmon now.”



THIS COULD BE VERY SPECIAL, PHILLY pic.twitter.com/1L6ZJjI7D8 — Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) April 5, 2024

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey took the floor together in Miami for the first time since January. The Sixers are 27-7 when those two both play this season, and the first look at the Maxey-Kyle Lowry-Kelly Oubre Jr.-Nic Batum-Embiid lineup scorched the Heat.

Last night was the first ever game that the Sixers got to try out a Maxey-Lowry-Batum-Oubre-Embiid lineup.



The Sixers finished with a Net Rating of +26.5 Points per 100 in the 34 possessions that lineup played together. — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) April 5, 2024

The markets agree with this newfound optimism for Philadelphia, as the Sixers now have the third-best odds to emerge out of the Eastern Conference, per DraftKings, only behind Boston and Milwaukee at +1000. That’s quite wild for a team in eighth place. The path forward is clear, though. Avoid the eighth seed and a first-round meeting with Boston at all costs. Either an unlikely climb all the way back up to sixth or winning the opening Play-In Tournament game to secure seventh would be the ticket. Both Milwaukee and Cleveland are bouncing uneasily to the finish line like a homemade soapbox derby car; the Bucks at least have Giannis to fall back upon, but either matchup is eminently winnable there. You avoid Boston until a potential Conference Finals round and hope for some injury luck for a change.

The Sixers themselves can’t afford to look ahead, however. These lottery-bound Grizzlies upset the Hospital Sixers just last month in Philadelphia. Admittedly, the Sixers didn’t have Embiid or Maxey in that game, but the Grizzlies just beat Milwaukee on Wednesday. They have no issue playing spoiler. Fortunately, despite being on the road, Philadelphia will have the rest advantage, as Memphis just played last night in a win over Detroit.

On the injury report, De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington remain out. Embiid, Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Mo Bamba are all listed as questionable, Harris and Bamba having missed the Miami game. The Sixers have a back-to-back, playing tomorrow night in San Antonio, so I’d be surprised if Joel played both games having just returned to action post-surgery. But we’ve seen the big man make decisions in the past that would be less than optimal from a cautious health perspective, so who really knows.

Five regular season remaining. Win them all and I say the Sixers climb out of eighth and slide back into the driver’s set behind the wheel of destiny. We’ll see if they handle their business in Grind City.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

When: 8:00pm ET

Where: FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers