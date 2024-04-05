The NBA’s latest 2024-25 salary-cap projections bode well for the Sixers

The NBA issued updated 2024-25 salary-cap projections to teams on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, and, well… nothing changed. The cap is currently projected to be $141 million next season, which is slightly below the original projection of $142 million but exactly what the NBA projected in January.

That could wind up being great news for the Sixers, who boast far more financial flexibility than most championship contenders this offseason.

If the Sixers don’t win a playoff series this year—which would make Paul Reed’s $7.7 million salary for the 2024-25 season fully nonguaranteed—they could create up to almost $65 million in cap space this offseason by waiving Reed, renouncing the rights to all of their free agents and trading their 2024 first-round pick. If they do win a playoff series, they could still have roughly $58.4 million even if they keep Reed.

If the cap does land at $141 million, a max contract for someone with 0-6 years of NBA experience would begin at $35.25 million, a max contract for someone with 7-9 years of experience would start at $42.3 million, and a max contract with 10-plus years of experience would begin at $49.35 million. Even if the Sixers keep Reed, they could carve out more than enough cap room to hand out a max deal to anyone, including Paul George or LeBron James.

While the Sixers have nothing but optionality this offseason, other teams around the league aren’t quite as lucky. The full array of penalties for crossing the second apron kick in this summer, which means teams above that threshold won’t be able to aggregate contracts in trades or take back more in salary than they send out in a trade. Depending on how the playoffs shake out, multiple teams could be forced to consider breaking up their current cores in part for financial reasons.

Based on the cap projection of $141 million, the tax line would be roughly $171.3 million, the first apron would be nearly $178.7 million and the second apron would be around $189.5 million. For frame of reference, the Minnesota Timberwolves are already projected to have $185.7 million in salary on their books for next season, and that’s before factoring in new deals for Monte Morris, Kyle Anderson and Jordan McLaughlin, all of whom are set to become unrestricted free agents.

Even if the Wolves let Morris, Anderson and McLaughlin walk in free agency, they’ll go soaring over the second apron once they round out the rest of their roster with minimum contracts. That’s why two executives highlighted Karl-Anthony Towns as a possible offseason trade candidate to Howard Beck of The Ringer back in February.

“How much tax are they going to pay when [Anthony Edwards’s] extension kicks in and KAT’s extension jumps?” an Eastern Conference exec rhetorically asked Beck. (And that was before the Timberwolves’ ownership brouhaha spilled into the public eye.)

The Phoenix Suns will likely be in the same boat if they keep all three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, as that trio alone is projected to cost them around $150.7 million next year. That means the Suns will have less than $40 million to spread across 12 roster spots before going above the second apron, and Jusuf Nurkic ($18.1 million) and Nassir Little ($6.8 million) account for more than half of that.

Teams that cross the second apron also lose access to any mid-level exception in free agency, which means they can only hand out minimum-salary contracts to external free agents. The Suns fared surprisingly well in free agency this past offseason despite that restriction, inking the likes of Eric Gordon, Drew Eubanks, Josh Okogie and Bol Bol, but they might reconsider that path if their lack of depth comes to bite them in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Clippers also have a pair of major decisions to make this offseason, as James Harden is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and Paul George could join him by declining his $48.8 million player option for the 2024-25 season. George will be eligible to sign an extension until June 30, but it’s now been nearly three months since the Clippers signed Kawhi Leonard to an estimated three-year, $149.7 million extension and George still has yet to follow suit.

The Clippers also have Norman Powell ($19.2 million), Ivica Zubac ($11.7 million) and Terance Mann ($11.4 million) under contract next season, but Leonard, Powell and 2023 first-round pick Kobe Brown are their only three players signed through 2025-26. They could have a ton of financial flexibility to tweak the roster around Leonard over the next two offseasons, but they’d have to let at least one of George or Harden walk.

All of this bodes well for the Sixers, who are poised to capitalize on financially driven decisions from other teams. The Utah Jazz effectively got John Collins for free last summer just by having enough cap space to absorb his contract. The Sixers could try to swing a similar deal this offseason.

The cap is poised to explode in 2025-26 and beyond, as the NBA’s national TV deals only run through the 2024-25 season. It can rise by as much as 10 percent annually, although it’s only projected to jump roughly 3.7 percent between this season and next. That means players’ annual raises (typically either 5 or 8 percent) will outpace the growth of the cap, which could put cap-strapped teams in even more dire straits.

Don’t be surprised if the Sixers try to exploit other teams’ financial misfortune this offseason. In fact, that’s likely a key component of the Cap Space Plan.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac or RealGM.