Sixers fined for violating league’s injury reporting rules with Joel Embiid

So it turns out there is a steep punishment for repeat offenders. The NBA announced Friday that the 76ers have been fined for breaking league rules regarding the reporting of injuries. This of course stems from the team’s last-minute upgrade of Joel Embiid to “questionable” less than two hours before tip off of the April 2 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The $100,000 fine is quite hefty, and, as the release specifies, the Sixers’ previous history of playing fast and loose with the injury report was factored in.

For anyone who might have missed last week, here’s a brief summary of the timeline. Despite multiple reports surfacing that Embiid’s return was imminent, the team still listed him as out on the injury report.

Technically, the team should have made that change by 5 p.m. the day before the game, but waited until minutes before Nick Nurse’s pregame availability. Anyone who’s been following Joel Embiid’s career knows this isn’t the first time the team has waited until the last possible second to announce his availability, and it likely won’t be the last.

This time around, the Sixers sure are paying for it.