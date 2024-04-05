5 next-day takeaways from Sixers’ big win in South Beach

Phew, what a night.

If there was ever an NBA game that epitomized “basketball is a game of runs,” it was the Sixers’ dramatic 109-105 win over the Miami Heat Thursday. It felt like the Sixers would get control of the game, build a lead and fall apart at the end of each quarter — until the fourth, of course.

The victory puts the Sixers very much in play for the all-important, Play-In-avoiding sixth seed. They sit one game behind the sixth-seeded Pacers and a half-game back from the seventh-seeded Heat with five games left to play. The schedule also favors the Sixers, who will play only one team over .500, while Indiana and Miami play each other this weekend.

There are quite a few takeaways from the win, but let’s keep it to five.

The stars shined

The Sixers really missed Joel Embiid. I know, that’s the kind of analysis only Liberty Ballers can provide.

But where his absence seemed to be the most glaring was late in games. We saw multiple times where the Sixers hung around with good teams, only for the opponents’ superstars to turn it on in the fourth quarter. On Thursday, the Sixers turned the tables there.

No, Embiid was not spectacular offensively in the final period. He went scoreless and missed all four of his shots. Chalk that up to not playing for two months and still getting his conditioning back up. What’s undeniable is the impact he made defensively (the Heat scored just 17 points) and how his mere presence helped the rest of the Sixers.

For years, there’s been concern about Embiid’s ability to close games because he’s a big. He’s a much easier player to double-team and/or flat out deny the ball to. Well, it’s much more difficult to do that to an electric point guard with a vicious step-back three and a newfound midrange game — especially when you have to worry about the reigning MVP.

Gone are the blitzes, traps and double-teams that Tyrese Maxey saw without Embiid. Maxey scored nine of his 37 points — including some timely buckets — and had three assists in the fourth.

A couple months ago, Tyrese Maxey tried to incorporate the midrange into his game with little success. Now, he's making shots like this in spots like this. Superstar stuff. pic.twitter.com/j3Jm0hBwH2 — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) April 5, 2024

Saying that Maxey is the best co-star Embiid has ever had feels less like a take and more like a fact with each passing game. They play off and complement each other better than Ben Simmons or James Harden ever could. Nobody wants to see this team in the playoffs with these superstars leading the way.

Oubre should start AND close

I’m old enough to remember certain folks bellyaching over the Sixers signing Kelly Oubre, Jr. to a minimum contract late in the summer. Here we are in April, and Oubre looks like the steal of the 2023 NBA offseason.

While Embiid was out, Oubre was definitively the Sixers’ second-best player. With Embiid back, he’s proven to definitively be the Sixers’ third-best player. What’s been most impressive is Oubre’s recent penchant for coming up in clutch moments. He was incredible vs. the Thunder, posting 17 of the Sixers’ 36 fourth-quarter points in a gutsy win.

On Thursday, Oubre scored seven points in the fourth, including a five-point spurt that put the Sixers back up for good and a critical steal and layup that essentially put the game away. What’s most impressive about Oubre is how effective he can still be when he doesn’t score and the big plays he seems to come up with in big spots. Sounds kind of antithetical of a certain other forward who makes a bit more than the veteran minimum, doesn’t it?

Oubre appears to be a lock for Nick Nurse’s starting unit. It also feels like he should be a lock for the closing lineup. I’d also add that the Sixers’ best lineup come playoff time feels like it’s Maxey, Embiid, Oubre, Kyle Lowry and Nicolas Batum. There’s a bit of an uncomfortable situation brewing there.

This looks like a Nick Nurse defense

For years, Nurse terrorized the Sixers and other teams with his mad-scientist defensive schemes. It must be nice for Embiid and company to be on the other side of that. For fans that got so sick of the rigidity of Doc Rivers, there’s a night-and-day difference with Nurse.

One of the (very, very, very) few benefits of Embiid being out so long is that the Sixers had to learn how to survive without him. While missing his over 35 points per night hurt, Embiid’s (still somehow) underrated defense was sorely missed. With Lowry as the head of the snake, the Sixers bought in to what Nurse was selling and, by and large, played excellent defense most nights during Embiid’s absence. Now, they’re adding a Defensive-Player-of-the-Year-caliber rim-protector to the mix.

A wild thing: the Sixers beat Oklahoma City and Miami by identical 109-105 scores. Both were the kind of grind-it-out wins you need during the postseason, playing suffocating defense while making timely shots. Holding NBA teams to 105 points in 2024 is nothing to sneeze at (granted, the Thunder were missing two prominent offensive players).

His first name is Bball

With Embiid back in the fold, Paul Reed has returned to being the primary backup center. He’s looked mighty comfortable in that role over the past two games.

In the two wins, Reed has recorded a combined 17 points (8-of-10), 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in roughly 33 minutes. More importantly, the Sixers are a +29 during those minutes with Embiid off the floor. Call him the anti-Greg Monroe.

It’s not like he’s done it against weak competition, either. He spent plenty of time squaring off against Chet Holmgren and Bam Adebayo, having big moments against both players.

For an organization that’s been desperate to find a solution when Embiid hits the bench, Reed has been so good to the point that the backup center position wasn’t discussed during last year’s postseason, and it certainly isn’t being discussed now.

Vibes/standings check

The Sixers’ vibes are pretty immaculate right now.

Kelly Oubre becoming an indispensable part of the Sixers, and kind of an undeniably great vibes guy, has quietly been one of the wilder aspects of this season — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) April 5, 2024

"Hey, don't be like that, Alaa."



You have the voice of an angel, Tyrese! pic.twitter.com/bVYs6vWiT1 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 5, 2024

Even when the Sixers have been really good and viewed as a legitimate contender, I can’t recall them all actually liking each other this much.

After it felt like they were going to have to accept their fate as a Play-In team, the win over the Heat gives the Sixers a ton of life for that sixth seed. As mentioned, they’re just a game behind the Pacers, and their remaining games are against the Grizzlies, Spurs, Pistons, Magic and Nets. There’s a very real possibility the Sixers could win out.

While Miami closes out with a cupcake back-to-back against the Raptors, their next three games are no joke: at Houston (a back-to-back coming off the loss to the Sixers), at Indiana, at Atlanta and a home game against the Mavericks. The Pacers host the Thunder and Heat, then play at Toronto and Cleveland before finishing at home against the Hawks.

Hang on, Alaa. We’re coming in for a landing!