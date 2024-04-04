Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers’ star duo is back and Philly picks up critical win in South Beach

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 17

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 10

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Kyle Lowry - 1

KJ Martin - 1

Cam Payne - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

Tonight’s game was essentially must win for Philadelphia if they hoped to rise up out of the eighth seed in the East and either have a home game to start the Play-In Tournament or avoid that postseason stage altogether. The Sixers certainly looked focused to start the game, jumping out to a 12-0 advantage and leading by as many as 16 points in the first quarter. Due to the Sixers missing a lot of open shots in the beginning of the second quarter, and Philadelphia forgetting how to play basketball entirely during the final minutes of each quarter, the Heat actually took the lead as quickly as midway through the second quarter. The two teams traded runs from thereon, but the Sixers finished how they started, ending the contest on a 15-3 run to grab the 109-105 victory on the road. Both Indiana and Miami are now within one game with five games to play. It could be a wild finish to this regular season, but first, tonight’s Bell Ringer nominees.

Tyrese Maxey: 37 points, 9 rebounds, 11 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 1 turnover

Lost a bit in the importance of Joel Embiid returning this week and his status tonight was Tyrese Maxey returning to action after missing a bit of time with a hip injury. This game marked the first time since January 25 that the star duo played together, and Maxey looked to enjoy not having double teams and blitzes constantly thrown at him. He scored eight of the game’s first 10 points and had 15 in total in the first quarter. Any time the Heat made a big push throughout the game, it was Maxey firing back. Tyrese was lethal in all three offensive areas, blazing to the cup to convert some high-banking lay-ins, nailing high degree-of-difficulty turnaround jumpers in the mid-range, and splashing stepback and off-the-catch threes. Maxey finished the night 15-of-26 from the field and just one rebound shy of his first career triple-double. With Embiid back playing at least as some facsimile of his usual self and Tyrese looking like a true superstar, there’s reason to hope in Philadelphia again.

Joel Embiid: 29 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 1 turnover

During the first half tonight, before he got winded and lost his legs a bit, we were treated to the Joel Embiid of old. The big man had 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting across the first 24 minutes of action, raining in a bunch of contested midrange jumpers and a pair of threes from above the break. He also looked spry in driving down the lane and converting a handful of finger rolls and floaters. I also liked how calm in looked as a distributor; Embiid would have had at least double his three assists if teammates had knocked down the usual percentage of their open looks. Joel being Joel, we did have a couple scary moments in the third quarter when he took some hard fouls and did the ol’ ‘grimace and rub the legs down worryingly’ move. He forged ahead though, and helped the team play some strong defense in the last few minutes to close out the win.

There aren’t words to describe how unbelievable Joel Embiid is…



Doing what he’s doing fresh off of knee surgery & time off is incredible. Float game, deep ball, midrange, got it all.



Remember when people didn’t want him coming back this year at all? LOLpic.twitter.com/yrj9uLyHKO — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) April 5, 2024

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, 3 turnovers

It has been a tremendous last month or so of play from Kelly Oubre Jr., and this game as a whole doesn’t qualify as one of his best performances...until we get to the fourth quarter. Kelly scored seven points in the final four minutes, including five straight to put the Sixers ahead for good, and then a steal and finish a couple minutes later to make it a two-possession game. I love watching Oubre throw down dunks like you get an extra point for jamming so hard you make the rim rattle. I love him flexing mid-play after fending off (and let’s be honest, probably pushing off) for the big transition bucket. Best offseason minimum contract signing ever.

Kelly Oubre Junior coming up big in the fourth quarter again

pic.twitter.com/JB8hkuwZ1F — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 5, 2024