Sixers sign Jeff Dowtin Jr. for rest of the season

The Philadelphia 76ers have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. for the remainder of the season, the team announced Thursday night. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps was the first to break the news.

The Sixers have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. for the rest of the season, sources told ESPN. Dowtin, 26, played for 76ers coach Nick Nurse last year with the Raptors, and has been on a two-way deal with Philadelphia. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 4, 2024

It has been a reunion of sorts for the guard, who played for Nick Nurse when he was the Toronto Raptors head coach. For a segment of the 2022-23 season, Dowtin was on a standard contract with Toronto and was even Nurse’s backup point guard towards the end of the season. The 26-year-old was waived by the Raptors before the beginning of the 2023-24 season before being signed to a two-way contract with the Sixers back in the beginning of March.

Dowtin has since played in seven games for the Sixers this year averaging 12.3 minutes per outing for 4.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.6 steals. His biggest or most notable game for Philadelphia so far was on March 6, when Dowtin came off the bench to post 10 points, three rebounds and a team-leading six assists as well as three steals and a block in a 115-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Precisely at the time of writing, Downtin is on the court for the G League Delaware Blue Coats in the middle of their playoff game against the Maine Celtics. In fact, at the exact moment of writing, Dowtin has 19 points in the second period on perfect 6-for-6 field goal shooting. Current game not included, Dowtin is averaging 19.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.4 minutes per game (20 games not including Thursday evening).

While he obviously won’t be playing with the Sixers against the Miami Heat on Thursday, it remains to be seen how the team plans to utilize him throughout the rest of the regular season and beyond.

UPDATE: In case you were curious how Dowtin finished out his performance in the Blue Coats’ game Thursday night, he ended up dropping 41 points on 14-for-21 field goal shooting (4-for-8 three-pointers) with eight assists, seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks. The Blue Coats fell 119-112 to the Maine Celtics in the G League Playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals.