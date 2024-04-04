Could Embiid be our next villainous playoff bracket buster?

Not long ago, many of you were filling out your March Madness brackets, hoping for a taste of improbable glory, even while knowing full well your hopes and dreams of striking it rich or rubbing a win in your buddy’s noses was likely to be blown up after the first round of games anyway.

And typically, around this time of year, many of us bemoan that the NBA’s first round is a seven-game series since it often includes a few teams who make this boring annual pilgrimage to sacrifice themselves to the league’s top seeds before hitting Cancun.

Well, out East... things may be a bit different this time around.

According to the algorithms over at basketball-reference.com, the Philadelphia 76ers have a 68.8 percent chance at finishing as the No. 8 seed heading into the 2024 NBA Play-in Tournament.

(Of course the math robots at b-ball ref may not have watched Joel Embiid return and help the Sixers to a Tyrese Maxey-less win vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder; shhh, I won’t tell them if you won’t.)

That’s right. (Channels Bruce Buffer UFC voice:) Introducing first (clears throat before bellowing) fighting at 7’2 and only Kate Scott and Nick Nurse know how many pounds, a product from Kansas, hailing from Yaoundé, Cameroon, the back-to-back NBA SCORING CHAMPION, the Perennial MVP Finalist, the REIGNING MVP, JOEL HANS “THE PROCESS” EMBIIIIIIIIIIIIIID!!!!!!!!

One of the greatest athletes in Philadelphia sports history missed a full two months and a couple of days and surprised many of us by even showing up to the arena earlier this week, having skipped shoot around. And he still went to war vs. Chet Holmgren and the Thunder, totally lacking conditioning, but dropped 24 points, six rebounds, seven dimes, three steals and he drained a coldblooded — nay, sociopathic — 12-of-12 from the stripe, while offering All-Star rim protection down the stretch.

So no, you do not want this man rolling through your town for round one. And no, you don’t want former Sixer Jimmy Butler, either.

Let’s dive into how the playoff bracket is shaping up, because from here on in, almost every game played by the top 10 teams in the East has some significant seeding implications.

The Miami Heat are given a 36.7 percent chance at finishing as the seventh seed; higher than the Sixers’ own chances (21.8%) of landing at No. 7 before the pre-playoff tourney. Miami, winners of three in a row, are also given a 49 percent chance at avoiding the Play-In altogether and finishing No. 6 or higher.

Miami and Philadelphia will square off in South Beach on Thursday. And no, that potential bracket-altering revolution will not be nationally televised, so you might want the vastly discounted $14.99 version of NBA League Pass for the remaining final six games.

Also, you’ll want to tune in to see the Indiana Pacers.

As of now, the current seventh-seeded Pacers are being granted a 49 percent shot at avoiding the Play-In, but a combined 51 (36.7 at the no. 7, 14.4 at no. 8) percent chance at finishing 7th or 8th prior to the reguar season wrapping up.

Tyrese Haliburton and co. have dropped three of their last six. Miami has surpassed them currently.

The remaining small share of the seventh-seed pie is reserved in case the Bucks, Cavs, Magic or New York Knicks totally nose into the postseason. The fact that the Knicks’ Julius Randle will require season-ending surgery won’t help their cause.

Things are so close in the bracket that the Magic could actually still finish as high as a two seed, or as low as a seventh. (Wouldn’t it be funny if the “can any of them even buy a beer legally yet?” Magic snagged the second-best seed?)

Alaa, we’re coming in for a landing.

This year, the top two seeds — if it does wind up being the Boston Celtics (locked in at No. 1) and the Milwaukee Bucks, could get the brutal “honor” of hosting one of the Philadelphia 76ers or the dreaded Miami Heat.

Imagine that?

You win more games than anyone else in your Conference (or in Boston’s case, the entire league) but you have to host either Butler and the reigning Eastern Conference champs, who knocked you out last season, or a team led by the reigning MVP? The Sixers possessed the league’s third-highest nightly win margin (+6.3, behind only the Thunder and Celtics) through January 30th, before Embiid got injured and needed his meniscus procedure.

I’d pick the Celtics over either the Heat or the Sixers in a potential series, but I wouldn’t bet the farm on it. And I think Milwaukee can certainly be had.

The Heat made the Finals from the No. 8 seed a season ago. Wackier things have happened.

Nick Nurse’s Sixers are now 27-8 with Embiid in the lineup, a win percentage of .771 (which would theoretically be second only to Boston’s .789, if it had stood).

Embiid’s lengthy absence has even helped prepare “the others” to step up making them potentially even more dangerous.

A peak at ESPN.com’s East standings:

Meanwhile, if things were to hold over the season’s remaining days, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers would suddenly be staring at Jimmy Butler and co.

Then in the 4-5 hole, the Magic would host the Knicks.

Our oddsmaking friends over at DraftKings believe the Sixers have the third best shot at winning a chip in the East:

Almost miraculously, the Sixers, despite going 14-27 without Embiid in their lineup this season, still possess the eighth-best title odds per bookmakers.

You’ll notice Philly’s +3000 is actually tied with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ odds, and Minny has the second-best record in the entire stinkin’ league!

Vegas must have seen enough from Joel on Thursday, despite some rust, to know that man is very, very dangerous.

The Sixers are given a better shot to hoist the Larry O.B. than LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, Butler’s Heat, both the higher-seeded Knicks and Cavaliers, and twice as good of a shot as Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors.

Much respeck, innit?

All of this to say, this may not your grandpappy’s NBA playoff bracket.

Remember how Giannis and the Bucks felt after losing to the No. 8 seed Heat nearly one year ago?

Remember how Celtics’ fans probably felt after drawing the last team to make the playoffs in the East last May, then quickly falling 3-0, before eventually succumbing to #HeatCulture in seven? So how these last games play out will change the path dramatically for one team or another.

But again, national television games won’t have all of the action you’re going to want to see on a nightly basis.

So do what I’ll be doing... flip on whatever game is on TV and grab NBA League Pass for the final few games on the cheap and watch your device so you can keep an eye on the Sixers, Bucks, Knicks, Cavs, Magic and Heat.

Heck, if you’re enough of a fiend you can even spy some Bulls or Hawks, just in case.

There are two big-time potential bracket busters lurking near the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. And whoever finishes with the better records between Miami, Indy and Philadelphia could potentially host the first Play-in game to see who (potentially) gets to visit a beatable no. 2 as opposed to the loser who might have to deal with the Green leprechaunian juggernaut from Bastin’.

Maybe the Sixers will beat the Heat on Thursday and put themselves in a better position to move up the standings; that outcome would also increase the odds they face Miami in the Play-In... double-edged sword, much?

So with Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Tobias Harris all listed as questionable well, I certainly don’t hate the idea of the team resting a couple of their banged-up studs.

That calculated maneuver would increase the chances a healthy Sixers squad would head to Indiana for a “winner-gets-to-play-the-No.2-seed-and-avoid-Boston-in-round-one” death match.