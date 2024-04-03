Embiid, Maxey, Harris, Bamba listed questionable for epic battle vs. Heat; Herro out

The Philadelphia 76ers (41-35) visit South Beach, Miami to take on Jimmy Butler and the Heat (42-33). Miami is a game-and-a-half up on the Sixers in the standings. The Heat are now poised to either surpass the Indiana Pacers (43-33) for the No. 6 seed and avoid the Play-In entirely or at least maintain their No. 7 seed.

The latter would mean they’d get to play host to whichever team finishes No. 8 (perhaps Philadelphia, pending the outcome of this next epic battle).

How the 76ers choose to handle Joel Embiid’s return to action will be the biggest component here.

Embiid looked rusty in his first game since Jan. 30, following a knee procedure, despite finishing with a stellar line and playing hero down the stretch. Maybe he should sit this next one out to increase the chances he doesn’t irritate a semi-recently-operated-on-knee; but like it or not, he’s going to do things his way.

Tyrese Maxey missed that most recent Sixers’ win. MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma Coty forward Jalen Williams were both out as well.

The 76ers released their early injury report ahead of Thursday’s battle with the reigning Eastern Conference champs and Maxey (hip), Tobias Harris (left knee hyperextension (yikes)), Embiid (left knee injury recovery) and reserve big Mo Bamba, who also missed the last game with an illness, are all listed as questionable.

Sixers’ forward Robert Covington (knee) and guard De’Anthony Melton (back) are both still out, although it sounds as if Cov has a better chance of getting back out there this season than Melt.

On Miami’s side, Tyler Herro (foot) is out Thursday, and former Sixer Josh Richardson (shoulder surgery) remains out as well.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo recently beat the New York Knicks by 10 points, 109-99 in a game many Sixers fans were rooting for New York to win.

Spo and co. held Knicks star Jalen Brunson to just 5-18 from the floor as Terry Rozier, on an absolute heater, went all scorched earth against Tom Thibodeau’s defense. The Knicks are still without Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow).

The Sixers could certainly be shorthanded Thursday as well.

The way Harris is listed, it’s difficult to imagine him trying to play through such an injury designation this late in the season.

But it’s Maxey and Embiid who are more important anyway. Whatever this hip thing is that Maxey is dealing with, they’d better manage it right so the young All-Star is fresh for the tournament.

Kelly Oubre, Jr. has proven himself more than capable of filling in at the forward position and picking up extra slack if Harris ultimately must rest his knee.

Despite the lengthy injury report, the Sixers will take it and try to ride the OKC win momentum into Florida.

This Heat-Sixers game could very well be a preview of one monster Play-In game, where the winner (if Miami and Philly do clash from the No. 7-8 seeds) could potentially avoid the NBA Finals favorites, the Boston Celtics, in round one of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

As of now, the Milwaukee Bucks sit in the No. 2 seed. But the Bucks are in some ways still coasting from the days when former head coach Adrian Griffin was at the helm. Since Milwaukee inexplicably made the change from Griffin to Doc Rivers, they’re just 15-14, and 7-11 on the road.

And right on cue, Doc is doing what he does best — passing the Buck onto other Buck staffers:

Wow Doc has only coached for 30 games and he still leads the league in deflections https://t.co/Pus0wXq5fW — Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) April 3, 2024

So you get the potential implications of this Sixers-Heat game. Whoever finishes as the seventh seed will host whoever finishes the regular season as the eighth seed.

On the other hand, if Miami does win Thursday, and you’re the type of fan who’d rather put off a potential series vs. Boston, you could pivot by Friday to rooting for Miami to keep winning, and the Indiana Pacers to lose.

In that hypothetical scenario (where Miami finishes No. 6 and Indy No. 7) the Sixers could visit Indy, in what figures to be a better matchup.

Continuing on my hypothetical, in that instance, the Sixers could face the Pacers, and should they knock off Tyrese Haliburton and co., then they’d secure the No. 7 seed and dodge Boston for round one.

There are so many possibilities but a true picture is beginning to shape up. And whatever happens Thursday in Miami will make things a whole lot more clear than they are right now.

The Celtics look like a juggernaut, the Bucks look beatable. The team that can avoid the No. 8 seed will feel much better about their first round matchup. Let’s hope the Sixers names on this key injury report are all good to go.