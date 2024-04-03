How Joel Embiid’s injury helped prepare the Sixers for the playoffs

Joel Embiid made his long-awaited return Tuesday night in the Sixers’ 109-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He now has six regular-season games left—including a back-to-back on Apr. 6 and 7—to play his way back into basketball shape before the postseason begins.

The Sixers are 1.5 games behind the Miami Heat for the No. 7 seed in the East and two games behind the Indiana Pacers for the No. 6 seed. In other words: They likely need to go 6-0 or 5-1 at worst to have any chance of avoiding the Play-In Tournament.

Winning the 7-8 game would likely earn the Sixers a first-round date with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks. If they lose the 7-8 game but beat the winner of the Atlanta Hawks-Chicago Bulls slopfest, they’d be facing near-certain death against the Boston Celtics. Either way, it’s tough to expect them to go on a deep playoff run without home-court advantage in any series (last year’s Heat notwithstanding).

Embiid’s injury exponentially increased the difficulty of what lies ahead for the Sixers, but his absence might have better prepared them for it, too.

With Embiid sidelined, Tyrese Maxey was the No. 1 option on every team’s scouting report. Whenever he torched single coverage—which happened frequently—opponents began throwing extra help his way. He gained a ton of experience splitting double-teams and creating out of traps, which should help the Sixers whenever Maxey is on the floor without Embiid.

With Embiid back, opponents can’t throw as many exotic coverages at Maxey. If they’re doubling Maxey and single-covering Embiid, those are automatic points. If they’re doubling Embiid, they’re likely single-covering Maxey, which has not worked out well for many teams this year.

Embiid’s absence also helped unlock something that head coach Nick Nurse might not have otherwise stumbled upon this season: double point guard lineups.

When the Sixers effectively replaced Patrick Beverley and Jaden Springer with Kyle Lowry and Cameron Payne at the trade deadline, most fans expressed dismay at the dawg downgrade. What they failed to recognize at the time was that the Sixers were swapping out two defensive-minded pseudo point guards for two actual point guards. That’s helped unlock Maxey more as an off-ball threat, which has made him that much more dangerous.

Meanwhile, it took less than one quarter Tuesday night for Lowry and Embiid to put their two-man chemistry on display.

Kyle Lowry runs two pick-and-rolls with Joel Embiid -- Embiid nails an elbow jumper, fouled on the next one. He's back. — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) April 2, 2024

No one will mistake Lowry for James Harden, but he’s still one of the most adept passers whom Embiid has ever played with. Not only can he thread pocket passes to Embiid at the elbow on pick-and-rolls, but he can also unlock some three-man actions with Maxey or Buddy Hield flying off a screen to shoot.

Lowry isn’t nearly as much of a scoring threat as either Harden or Maxey, but he shot 39.0 percent from deep with the Sixers even before Embiid’s return. There’s no reason to expect that to dip with the Big Fella back. If anything, Lowry could stand to fire a few more threes, and the defensive attention that Embiid attracts could help generate more wide-open looks for him.

The Sixers need Embiid to expedite his chemistry development with Lowry, Hield and Payne, but they’re all conceptually strong fits with him. The other benefit of Embiid’s injury is that they all learned how to play without him, too.

It’s unclear whether Embiid will be cleared for his typical minutes load by the postseason. Either way, Paul Reed and Mo Bamba just spent the past two months playing far more minutes than they would have if Embiid hadn’t gotten injured. Nurse figured out that Reed operates best in a backup role, and Bamba gained a rhythm after a while, which suggests the Sixers wouldn’t be drawing totally dead if they occasionally have to play him because of injuries or foul trouble.

Having Embiid back will bump all of his teammates down on both the offensive and defensive hierarchy, which should only make their lives easier. The Sixers can only hope that Embiid’s return will unlock the version of Hield on display shortly after his arrival in Philadelphia and not the far more inconsistent one from the past month. Tobias Harris needs to pull out of his post-trade-deadline swoon, too.

But if Embiid is a facsimile of his pre-injury self—which he sure seemed to be Tuesday night—the Sixers should have a puncher’s chance against the Bucks in a 2-7 series. It’s tough to imagine any team other than the Denver Nuggets beating the Celtics in a seven-game series, but the Sixers wouldn’t run into them until the Eastern Conference Finals as long as they aren’t the No. 8 seed. In other words, that’s a for-later problem.

For now, the Sixers need to focus on getting Embiid back up to speed as quickly as possible and finishing the season strong. The offense bogged down at times in Tuesday’s win over the Thunder, which should have come as little surprise. Embiid still needs to knock the rust off after his two-month layoff, and this was his first time playing regular-season minutes with any of Lowry, Hield or Payne.

“Just keep playing together, keep talking to each other,” Embiid told reporters after the game. “I thought the first three quarters, we were all over the place. We didn’t know when to cut, how to cut. We’ve got a lot of new guys playing off of me; we haven’t played together. In the fourth quarter, we actually got better. Kelly, we obviously won the game because of him. We just started playing so much better off of the double-teams they were sending. I think it’s just going to be repetitions every single game. It’s a learning experience. We’ve got to win, but we’re also learning on the fly.”

If the Sixers can steal the No. 6 seed, all the better. They’d likely face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round, and the Cavs struggled to beat the Sixers this year even without Embiid. Otherwise, the Sixers need to be locked in ahead of the 7-8 play-in game. Dodging the Celtics and drawing the Bucks—who just lost to the Kyle Kuzma-less Washington Wizards on Tuesday night—could be the difference between a run to the conference finals and a first-round knockout.

If the Sixers do escape the Celtics’ side of the bracket, the experience they gained over the past two months without Embiid might help them go on a surprisingly deep playoff run.

