Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid returns, sinks game-winning free throws vs. Thunder

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 17

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 9

Tobias Harris - 7

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Kyle Lowry - 1

KJ Martin - 1

Cam Payne - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

The return of Joel Embiid was just as exciting and dramatic as one could have expected, with the big man himself sinking the go-ahead free throws in the final minute to the lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 109-105 win over the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Sixers’ opponents were actually the ones severely shorthanded for once. MVP-candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined for the Thunder as well as Jalen Williams.

The big man, back in a game for the first time since Jan. 30, looked understandably a bit rusty and winded to start things off on Tuesday night, but it didn’t take him long to get going, all things considered. In fact, he starting looking pretty comfortable in a pick-and-roll duo with Kyle Lowry before the end of even the first period. Embiid, Tobias Harris and Paul Reed led the Sixers after one with six points a piece as Philadelphia led 25-22 going into the second.

Just two days after setting a new franchise record for three pointers in a game, you just knew the Sixers were going to struggle from long range Tuesday. In the first half, Harris and Cam Payne combined to go 5-for-7 from deep. Unfortunately, the rest of the Sixers went 1-for-11 through two periods. That combined with some poor defense allowed the Thunder to outscore the Sixers 32-19 in the second period to take an 11-point lead into halftime.

The third period was a mutual mess. Neither team scored for a more than two and a half minute stretch with both committing more than their fair share of turnovers.

The Sixers briefly tied things up after starting the final frame on a 10-3 run, but it was short-lived. Momentum was halted by a terrible possession that saw Harris brick two shots and the Thunder responded by building their lead back up again. Then, Kelly Oubre Jr. decided to steal the show. After going 2-for-9 from the floor for just eight points through three periods, Oubre went 6-for-7 with four triples for 17 points in the final frame. Then, as it seems to always do when he’s involved, it all came down to Embiid. He drew a pair of fouls in the final minute of the fourth period, hitting four of four attempted free throws to take the lead and ultimately secure the win for the Sixers 109-105 over the Thunder.

Overall, things were absolutely clunky and somewhat disjointed at times reintegrating Embiid. That being said, there were a ton of positives to take from tonight that the Sixers can smooth out over these last six games of the regular season. Their next opportunity comes on Thursday night as they continue their road trip against the Miami Heat.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Joel Embiid: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

Welcome back, Embiid! It’s been just over two months since he has been in a game and man has he been missed. After that long of a hiatus, of course he was playing some different length shifts and certainly looking gassed at times, but he didn’t look like he was hurting. Tired, certainly, but didn’t seem to be in pain.

The biggest thing going forward is that there was a number of good synergies that could could start to see develop with Embiid back on the floor, and some even with teammates he hadn’t played a single game with before Tuesday night. It was only a few minutes on the floor before he was working the pick-and-roll game with Kyle Lowry as his partner. Towards the end of the first half, Embiid started grinding dribble-handoffs with Buddy Hield. The big man had seven assists in his return, a great sign that he’ll be just as much a facilitator for his teammates as he had been before his injury hiatus. I wouldn’t go as far to say anything was perfect just yet, but it was a lot of positives that Embiid and his teammates can really work on smoothing out over the last six games of the regular season.

Embiid had to make his return exciting, of course. He came back in to finish out the game with the Sixers hot on the Thunder’s tail, hitting a jumper with three minutes left to tie the game at 101. With 38 seconds to play, he sank two free throws to give the Sixers the lead. With 25 seconds to go and the Sixers leading 106-105, Embiid stripped Josh Giddey and drew a foul down the other end on the fast break. He sank both free throws to put the Sixers up by three, ultimately claiming the win for the Sixers. Because of course. He’s Joel Embiid!

Embiid ended up playing 29:22. He finished with 24 points (including a perfect 12-for-12 from the charity stripe) with six rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

Oubre didn’t have the cleanest night shooting, going 2-for-9 from the floor for just eight points through three periods.

Things turned around in the fourth, to say the least. Once he finally settled into a rhythm, he absolutely couldn’t be stopped. Oubre sank six of his next seven shots from the floor, four of which were triples. The ones that weren’t triples were just as critical, too. One came from slamming home a steal he picked up down the defensive end to pull the Sixers within two points with under four minutes to play. Minutes later, Oubre threw down another dunk on a cut, was fouled and hit the free throw to give the Sixers a 104-103 advantage, their first lead of the game since back about midway through the second period.

One can forgive some shoddy shooting early when you close out a night like that.

Oubre finished with a field-leading 25 points on 8-for-16 field goal shooting, 4-for-7 from long range and 5-for-5 from the foul line. He also had six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.

Paul Reed: (in 18:34) 12 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block

With Embiid getting back in the mix, Reed was tasked with keeping the Sixers stable when Embiid needed to get some rest. He did a great job of that Tuesday night and deserves a shoutout. He didn’t try to do too much or get reckless (where he typically makes mistakes), he just played to his strengths and it was an overall great night for him off the bench. He shot well, was aggressive on the boards and made the Embiid-less minutes go relatively smoothly.

One of the biggest plays of the night for Reed came in a pivotal fourth period as Bball Paul pulled the Sixers back within three points of the Thunder with four and a half minutes remaining picking up a loose Nic Batum steal and slamming it over the head of Chet Holmgren.

Paul Reed steal and SLAM pic.twitter.com/y712QoXsIy — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 3, 2024

In 18:34 on the floor, Reed finished with 12 points on 6-for-8 field goal shooting with nine rebounds, two on the offensive end, one assist and a block.

Tobias Harris: 18 points (5 triples), 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

With Embiid back pulling focus into the paint and creating space on the perimeter, having Harris hot from long range would be huge for the Sixers as they head towards the end of the regular season into the Play-In Tournament. Philadelphia had 14 triples on Tuesday night — Harris sank five of those himself.

The problem was he completely fell apart later in the game. He was practically the opposite of Oubre tonight. Harris had two bricks on the same possession when the Sixers were down five points in the fourth. Neither were particularly close and put a bit of a damper on the momentum Philadelphia had built throughout the beginning of the frame. He went on to miss two more field goal attempts in the final minutes with the Sixers and Thunder neck-and-neck.

(Alas, I am still including him as an option because he did have 18 points on five triples that were big in keeping the Sixers in things earlier on. Plus, I had already wrote some of this blurb by the time he forgot how to shoot. I don’t blame you for not voting for him.)

He finished with 18 points on 5-for-8 three-point shooting. He also had six rebounds, four assists and a block.