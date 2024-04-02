Joel Embiid comes up huge in his return as Sixers complete dramatic comeback vs. OKC

Welcome back, big fella.

The Sixers completed a fourth quarter comeback to knock off the Oklahoma City Thunder 108-105 Tuesday night.

Joel Embiid returned to the lineup and went for 24 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes of action.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led all scorers with 25 points, shooting 8-of-16 from the floor behind a monster fourth quarter.

While the Sixers did welcome back the reigning MVP, Tyrese Maxey remained out

Here are some thoughts from the Center.

First Quarter

Less than a minute into the game, Nick Nurse used a challenge to try to get an Embiid offensive foul overturned into an and-1. It was unsuccessful, but even if it was, that’s probably not the best use of the two-challenge system.

No surprise that the Sixers were easing Embiid back into things. His first shift of the night was just 4:12. He took two shots in that stretch: missing a three-ball and hitting a midrange jumper over a couple of defenders.

The first bucket back in action for Embiid pic.twitter.com/jnGX9BKPsz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 2, 2024

Oddly enough, the best thing about the Sixers this quarter was Paul Reed. He made three of his first four shots, as well as six rebounds and a blocked shot. Embiid picked up the baton when he checked back in, scoring or assisting the team’s last six points of the quarter as they held a three-point lead after one.

Second Quarter

The Sixers used some pick-and-rolls with Kyle Lowry and dribble-handoffs with Buddy Hield to work actions with Embiid in the first, but they went away from that to start the second. Their isolations were less successful, and it took them over three minutes to get on the board in the second.

This appears to be an every other game type of deal, but Tobias Harris was letting them fly early. Four of his first six field goal attempts were three-pointers, and he made three of them. Harris and Cam Payne shot 5-of-7 from deep in the half while the rest of the team shot 1-of-11.

a Payne from the perimeter. pic.twitter.com/fDo8kOriov — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 3, 2024

The Sixers went back to spamming the Hield/Embiid dribble handoffs to end the quarter, and they got Hield’s first three-pointer of the night to go down. They struggled to keep pace as the Thunder made five of their last six shots to take an 10-point lead at the half. A putback layup from Hield that appeared to beat the buzzer was taken away at the break after replay determined he did not get it off in time.

Third Quarter

Philly’s offense shot it well to open the second half, but it was still a bit choppy. They made their first five shots of the third, but were averaging less than a shot a minute due to turning the ball over.

Tobias Harris hits his 5th three of the night... Embiid's got 7 assists in his return



OKC-PHI on TNT pic.twitter.com/mhmQk4PPPF — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2024

This game sure did turn back into a rock fight though. There was a stretch in the middle of the quarter where both teams were scoreless for over two and a half minutes. The teams combined for 12 turnovers in the third quarter as well.

The Sixers were able to cut into the lead a bit, thanks in large part to baskets from Reed and Payne. The smaller lineup did struggle to defend Chet Holmgren, who scored the Thunder’s last three field goals of the quarter. The Sixers went into the final quarter trailing by seven.

Fourth Quarter

Better late than never. After starting the game 2-of-9 from the field, Kelly Oubre Jr. knocked down two threes in a row to instantly cut the lead to one. The Sixers were momentarily able to tie the game up moments later as they started the quarter on a 10-3 run.

It appeared all the Sixers’ shooters regressed to the mean in the fourth. After shooting it well all night, Harris airballed a 17-footer. When a teammate tracked down the offensive rebound, he just barely sit the side of the rim on a three-point attempt. That brought Philly’s momentum to a screeching halt and the Thunder pushed their lead back into double digits.

Limiting Embiid’s minutes was definitely the smart thing to do, but it meant they needed to go on a run with Reed on the floor. Embiid checked out at the 6:38 mark for a two-minute break. As he was returning to the scorers’ table, Reed got a steal and dunked on Holmgren in transition.