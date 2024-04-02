Joel Embiid to return to lineup vs. Thunder; Tyrese Maxey out

It would appear one of the week’s worst kept secrets has gotten out. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier today that Joel Embiid is set to make his return to the lineup Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sixers star Joel Embiid is indeed expected to make his return vs. Oklahoma City tonight, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/DJUiOPcEfI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 2, 2024

This report came minutes after the team upgraded Embiid to questionable after being listed as out all day.

Nick Nurse was asked about whether there will be a minutes restriction tonight. While he says he “hasn’t gotten that far yet,” Nurse assumes “that this not just 0-100, right, so I assume there will be some type of limit on it.”

This will be Embiid’s first game back since a Jan. 30 loss in Golden State, where a fall from Jonathan Kuminga caused a tear in his meniscus. The Sixers have gone 11-18 since then, falling all the way down to the eight seed in the Eastern conference.

While it’s unlikely they’ll be able to climb out of the Play-In tournament, it looks like they’ll have seven games to get Embiid ramped up for playoff shape.

Embiid will be without his fellow All-Star as Tyrese Maxey is now listed as out with hip tightness. De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington also remain out of the lineup.