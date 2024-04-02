Tyrese Maxey named finalist for NBA Sportsmanship Award

We all know that Tyrese Maxey is the most exemplary of young men off the court, between his work in the community, work ethic to improve his craft, and overall genial demeanor. As it turns out, his peers believe him to be an entirely standup individual on the court as well, as Maxey has been nominated as the Atlantic Division’s finalist for the 2023-24 NBA Sportsmanship Award, joined by Jarrett Allen, Kevin Love, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Harrison Barnes, and Tre Jones.

The NBA today announced the finalists for the 2023-24 NBA Sportsmanship Award.



The annual honor recognizes the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.



Current NBA players will select the winner from these six finalists (one finalist from each NBA… pic.twitter.com/gmAmWQ1NuY — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 2, 2024

My initial thought is to chuckle whenever I see anything NBA-related where divisions are still a factor. That’s still a thing? My next thought is that this sort of thing can only be a positive for free agent recruitment. The Sixers have a young All-Star talent who is universally considered a good dude. That helps the pitch! I then pivot to once again being utterly perplexed that Maxey wasn’t a part of the 40-plus finalist group for Team USA this summer.

Maxey is also currently the heavy betting favorite to take home the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award this season. Congratulations to Tyrese on being named a finalist for another award. As they say, it’s a honor just to be nominated. Last year, the NBA Sportsmanship Award went to Mike Conley, Jr., who is the only player to win the award four times. We’ll see if Maxey can join Conley, and other recent winners like Patty Mills, Jrue Holiday, and Vince Carter, when the winner is announced in July.