Sixers host Thunder as we await Joel Embiid’s return

Coming off a road win in Toronto, the Philadelphia 76ers return home tonight to face their toughest opponent remaining among their seven final regular season games. Oklahoma City currently reside in first place in the Western Conference, a half-game up on Denver and one game ahead of Minnesota. Every game obviously counts a great deal for the young Thunder as they look to secure the West’s top seed for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

For the Sixers, one story is dominating the minds of the fan base at the moment: will Joel Embiid make his return tonight? He is currently listed as out, but all the reports from the main league sources have his return as ‘imminent’ and hinting at this Oklahoma City game for days. Could the Sixers have been playing some April Fool’s trick with the ‘out’ designation, changing it later and saying to heck with the fine from the league? It certainly wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen injury report shenanigans from them.

Having these last seven games to ramp up Joel’s conditioning and assimilate him with some of the new teammates would obviously be huge for the Sixers’ chances in the postseason. Philadelphia is currently in eighth place in the East, two games back of seventh-place Miami. They’re probably looking at having to beat the Heat on the road in the Play-In Tournament to secure the seventh seed, which is obviously critically important, as no one wants to play Boston in round one. Having the latest of Embiid fully up and running with the rotational tweaks ironed out would go a long way towards making that possible.

The monumental nature of Embiid’s potential return aside, tonight could have the making of a terrific game. We’ll see who the Thunder have available as top players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (bruised quad) and Jalen Williams (sprained left ankle) are both listed as questionable. Tonight is the first night of a road back-to-back for the Thunder with their playing again tomorrow night in Boston, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they rested one or both of those guys at least one of the nights.

These two teams met for an extremely entertaining game back in November, a 127-123 win. Embiid finished one assist short of a triple-double in that contest, with 35 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. Rookie big man Chet Holmgren didn’t have the answer for Joel defensively, but give it back to him a bit with a team-high 33 points of his own. This preceded all the nonsense about how Embiid wouldn’t suit up against good teams on the road, and some people tried to backdate their thesis by saying the only reason Joel played in Oklahoma City was because he didn’t know the Thunder would be a good team. It’s weird to sort of miss those idiotic Embiid arguments a little bit.

Aside from the Joel question, Tyrese Maxey is listed as questionable with hip tightness that caused him to miss the Raptors game. De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington remain out.

If everything breaks right, we could be in store for one of the most fun moments and games of the season. We’ll see what happens.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

When: 7:30pm ET

Where: TNT / TruTV

Watch: The Center, Philadelphia, PA

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Follow: @LibertyBallers