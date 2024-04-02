Jameer Nelson has to prove himself again as an executive — and that’s just fine with him

Growing up in Chester, Jameer Nelson reached a point where he always had next. Always, always, always. For a time he had been a reluctant baller in a hoops hotbed, but by the age of 16 that had changed. Whether he was playing at the Seventh Street Courts, the city’s ultimate proving ground, or elsewhere, everybody wanted Jameer on their team. There would be no shooting on a side court for him, no slumming it with the scrubs.

“I don’t think I came off the court ever, win or lose,” he recalled recently.

By then he was well on his way to establishing himself as a legend at his hometown high school. Never mind that he stood barely 6 feet tall; he had emerged as the brightest of stars in a crowded Clippers constellation.

After that he headed off to St. Joe’s, where he again proved to be the catalyst for unprecedented success. Led the Hawks to the Elite Eight as a senior. Wound up on the cover of Sports Illustrated, when that meant something. Got a tat on his upper back that ran from shoulder to shoulder and read, “All Eyes on Me.” Because they were.

Fourteen NBA seasons followed, ending in 2018. And as it turns out, little had changed by the time he retired. He was still wanted on a team. One in particular.

“I recruited him,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said. “I chased him.”

Brand didn’t care whether Nelson embarked on a coaching track or a management track, and was content to leave it up to him.

“He could do either one,” Brand said. “I just wanted him in our program, in our organization, because he’s a local legend. … I know the city and the area. I know he’s not exactly from Philly, but they count him as Philly, so they love him. Chester’s close enough.”

Brand said his pursuit lasted 18 months. Nelson, wanting to spend more time with his family (wife Imani, son Jameer Jr. and daughters Jamia, Jayden and Jayce), demurred for a time. But in 2020 he agreed to come aboard as the assistant general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G-League affiliate. And after working under GM Prosper Karangwa for three years, both men were promoted last summer — Karangwa to the Sixers’ vice president of player personnel, Nelson to Karangwa’s old job.

As assistant general manager, Nelson’s focus had been on scouting — “and learning,” Brand said. His role now is more wide-ranging; he said one-third of his time is devoted to Blue Coats matters, one-third to scouting and one-third to the Sixers’ executive team. (As an example of the latter, he spent a recent Wednesday morning not at the Blue Coats’ game, a rare 11 a.m. tip, but at a meeting with other Sixers’ front-office types.)

“I’m very appreciative of them allowing me to kind of dip my toe in different pools,” he said.

Brand didn’t know Nelson when they played, even though their careers overlapped. But he had always heard good things about him, and now that they are working together, Brand has come to appreciate Nelson’s leadership skills and eye for talent.

(Another one of his strengths was brought to light when the TV cameras showed him and Imani in the stands at the recent TCU-Utah State NCAA first-round game in Indianapolis, watching Jameer Jr. play for the Horned Frogs. TBS analyst Stan Van Gundy, who once coached the elder Nelson in Orlando, said Jameer was “the best teammate I have ever seen.” That matters now, too.)

Nelson, 42, said he understands it is vital to “allow people to teach you as a leader,” that he must soak in as much as he can, no matter the source. At the same time he has been lending his expertise to the on-court operation, often sharing ideas with coach Mike Longabardi.

“Ultimately he’s running the team, in terms of decisions — who’s playing and all of that,” Nelson said. “But for me, it’s like, can we do this better, can we do that better? Just my suggestions. I don’t think I’ve been overbearing, because the coaching staff, they’ve come to me and asked for my suggestions.”

He said he would one day like to become an NBA general manager. If successful, he would be following a path similar to that of Brand, who served in 2017-18 as GM of the Sixers’ G-League affiliate — then the 87ers — before his promotion to the varsity.

But certainly this is, shall we say, a process. Certainly Nelson has to earn his stripes, just as he once did on the Chester playgrounds.

“He’s doing a great job,” Brand said, “but yes, he has to prove himself again.”

Nelson called the pickup analogy “appropriate,” and added, “I’m comfortable with being uncomfortable, and it’s because of how I’ve grown up.”

Speaking of which, he preferred baseball and football to hoops when he was coming up. And yes, that was the order: baseball, football, basketball.

“But then,” he said, “baseball got boring. Football got real.”

So in his mid-teens he began devoting himself more fully to basketball. Good call.

He treasures that ‘03-04 season at St. Joe’s, when the Hawks went 30-2 and fell two points short of the Final Four. Coach Phil Martelli masterfully managed that club, Nelson said, making practices so challenging that most games were somewhat less so.

Orlando made Nelson the 20th pick of the 2004 draft, and his welcome-to-the-NBA moment came late in his rookie season — on Feb. 12, 2005, to be precise, when Allen Iverson dropped 60 against the Magic in what was then known as the Wachovia Center.

“He gave me about 40 — maybe about 35, 40,” said Nelson, who scored 10 while playing nearly 26 minutes off the bench. “And look — I didn’t drop my head. I just took it as a learning lesson.”

He would make his lone All-Star team in 2008-09, the same year the Magic fell to the Lakers in the Finals. He wound up playing for six teams over his 14 seasons, and averaging 11.3 points a game on .436/.368/.810 shooting splits.

Now things are different. Now, he said, he is looking at the game “through a different lens.”

But one thing is clear: All eyes remain on him. That part will never change.