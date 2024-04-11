Daily Playoff Positioning Update and Rooting Guide: An absolutely monumental NBA slate tips Friday night

On Wednesday night, a very sturdy door, a door that appeared to be long shut and locked — the door to the Sixers avoiding the postseason Play-In— opened a crack for Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia sleeper “the team nobody wants to play” squad.

The Mavericks beat the Miami Heat on the same fortuitous evening that the Giannis-less Bucks beat the Orlando Magic (Doc Rivers’ teams during the regular season, with a shorthanded crew are surprisingly scrappy) could help the Sixers avoid the Play-In.

Philly avoiding the Play-In would be huge, because as of today, Basketball-reference.com grants the Miami Heat a 54.8 percent chance at finishing with the East’s eighth-best record, and a 34 percent chance at finishing seventh, when the regular season comes to an end in just a matter of days.

That adds up to roughly an 89 percent chance that the reigning East champs, the Heat, are stuck in the Play-In. The damn #Culture group made it to the 2023 NBA Finals from the eighth seed a year ago, after initially losing a Play-in game.

The Sixers, meanwhile are given a 31 percent chance at finishing eighth, a 50.7 percent chance at finishing seventh before the postseason, and an 18.3 percent chance at moving up to a No. 4, No. 5 or No. 6 seed (it would almost certainly be a No. 6).

If the Sixers finish seventh, they’d host Miami in the Play-In. If they finish eighth, they’d have to likely visit the Heat. Winner there figures to do battle with a banged up Milwaukee Bucks team, loser has to win one more game for the dubious distinction of being Boston’s first dish served.

So if we go by those numbers, as of Thursday’s day off, the most likely outcome is Philadelphia playing host to Miami for the right to book themselves a trip to tackle whoever finishes as the No. 2 seed. Very intriguing....

After an MRI, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s left Achilles tendon is fully intact and his return to play will come with how quickly his left calf strain heals, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

As Kevin Durant and Aaron Rodgers have learned, an athlete probably doesn’t want to rush back too quickly from even a seemingly mild calf strain.

As of now, the Bucks are given an 82 percent chance of locking up that No. 2 with the remaining 18 percent divvied up between the Cavaliers (13.4%) and Knicks (4.7%).

So let’s figure out what to root for Friday evening, shall we?

No. 5 Orlando Magic at No. 7 Philadelphia 76ers

This is obviously the most crucial game on our slate. Orlando has recently dropped 6 of their last 10, and Philly has risen like Undertaker with Joel Embiid’s return to win six in a row. The Sixers should be favored in that mega-playoff magnitude home tilt. Just make the DJ play that song.

No. 6 Indiana Pacers at No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

The next game to monitor is another doozy. The Pacers finish the year by hosting the floundering Atlanta Hawks. But if they and the Sixers can win their remaining two games, Philly will lock up that No. 6 seed and foist Orlando into (likely) Miami’s waiting jaws. Maybe then Miami can do the honors of knocking off the Bucks before Giannis recovers.

(Because of a weird rule quirk, if there is a three-way record tie between the 46-34 Magic, 46-34 Pacers and 45-35 Sixers, Philly would get bumped back down to the Play-In, sadly).

In event of (suddenly plausible) Ind, Orl, Phi 3 way tie, Sixers would get stuck in that Play-In after all. Sixers control their destiny for the no. 6 barring that.



Ind (46-34) at Cle, host atl

Sixers: (45-35) host orl, host BK

Magic: (46-34) at Phi, vs Mil



H/t @PaulHudrick — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) April 11, 2024

So I’ll be all in pulling for Tyrese Haliburton’s Pacers (7-3 in their last 10) to torch Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland struggling (4-6 in their last 10) 47-33 Cavs.

I believe these are the Sixers' scenarios:



Sixers win final 2 and Pacers win final 2 = 6 seed, no matter what Orlando does



Sixers win final 2 and Orlando loses final 2 = 6 seed no matter what Pacers do



Sixers win final 2; Magic and Pacers both go 1-1 = 7 seed via three-way tie https://t.co/HNpxgZHWTB — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) April 11, 2024

No. 12 Toronto Raptors at No. 8 Miami Heat

The Heat possess a tiebreaker over Philly. So if the Sixers do wind up dropping a game or two down the stretch (Philly hosts the Nets Sunday in their final game regular-season game), you’ll likely want the Heat to keep losing too. I don’t have any faith in the lottery-bound dinos, but whatever. I’ll at least know who to root for here.

No. 2 Milwaukee Bucks at No. 3 (out West) Oklahoma City Thunder

The Bucks will be underdogs here because OKC has the fourth-best record in the entire NBA, still has plenty to play for, and will get to enjoy not scheming to slow down Greek Freak. In the Bucks’ final game of the year, they’ll also be road dogs when they visit the Magic.

So there appears to be a very real chance that Milwaukee could slip to the No. 3 seed and the Sixers could rise to No. 6 (eyes emoji).

And alas, my favorite (semi-realistic) yahtzee scenario is revealed.

It’s a tricky needle to thread. It means I’ll need A) Philly to win out, B) Indy to win out, and C) Milwaukee to lose out.

If the Sixers win Friday (likely), the Pacers win (less likely), while the Bucks lose (quite likely) I’m liable to get very, very excited.

Sure, it could be a careful what you wish for thing, and maybe Giannis is good to go by April 20 or April 21, but it’s where I find my heart leaning as of this writing.

No. 11 Brooklyn Nets at No. 3 place New York Knicks

By now you may not be surprised that I’ll be rooting for the Knicks here.

The “safest” rooting path of all is to root for the Sixers to win out, and root for either the Pacers to win out OR the Magic to lose out.

But I want some cake, and I don’t just want to simply stare at it.

I don’t truly fear the Knicks in round one, but I really like the idea of eliminating a Bucks team before Giannis can recover. I don’t think the Magic will lose their final game at home to Milwaukee.

So I’d like the Knicks to move up into that No. 2 seed, making the networks utterly insufferable with 25 years worth of big market praise primed for such a NY moment.

So in sum, I’d love to flip on the TV Friday night and see the Sixers, Pacers, Thunder and Knicks all up 20 points by the half. If I get a Raptors win over Jimmy too? Pure gravy.

Also, wouldn’t it be fun to root for Miami to play Boston and give the leprechauns all they can eat?

Final note

A few of you creative thinkers reading this likely wondered: hmmm, hey Dave, I don’t really fear this Miami team. So if the Bucks are this likely to finish No. 2, should we not root for Philly to smack Jimmy at the crib in the Play-In, securing a trip to Milwaukee to dust a Bucks group with Doc , who may well be without the former Finals MVP from Athens?

Fair point.

But I may have too much respect for both Miami and Boston to join you on that rooting venture. If you could somehow magically promise me the Sixers would beat Miami (or whoever) in the Play-In, then I could be sold on this rooting path where the Sixers entered the playoffs as the No. 7 and visited the Bucks at No. 2. But I refuse to sleep on Miami or Boston until proven otherwise.

So... go Sixers, Pacers, Thunder, Knicks, and, what the heck, go Raptors.