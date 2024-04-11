Grading key Blue Coats’ G League season

Throughout the year, the Sixers dealt with a barrage of injuries, which led to them relying on their developmental program in Delaware. While notable players like Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Ricky Council IV flashed their talents in the NBA, it begs the question: How did they fare in their rookie season in the G League?

Now that the G League regular season has concluded, let’s dive into the performance of each key two-way player this year and assess their production with a definitive grade.

Jeff Dowtin Jr.

Dowtin joined the Delaware Blue Coats midseason, back in early November. As most know, Dowtin rapidly ascended among the Sixers’ development chain, signing a two-way contract in March and later signing a standard two-year NBA contract just a month later.

Most know about Dowtin’s success with the Sixers, but just how did he do during his limited time with the Blue Coats? The answer is, unsurprisingly, pretty well.

Dowtin started 18 of his 20 regular-season games with the Coats, averaging 19.1 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds on 49.1 percent shooting from the field, 38.7 percent shooting from three and 90.6 percent from the free throw line. Statically speaking, it wasn’t his best year in the G League, but it was good season on a winning team.

Strictly focusing on his G League production, it’s hard to be upset with anything that Dowtin provided. He excelled as a playmaker with a nearly 5-and-a-half assist to 1-and-a-half turnover ratio, and was efficient from all areas of the floor. Sixers fans have gotten a chance to get quite familiar with Dowtin in recent weeks, and his above-average basketball IQ is well reflected in his season averages. He plays the game the right way and is more than capable of making the right read.

Jeff Dowtin Jr.’s G League grade: B+

Reasoning: Jeff Dowtin Jr.’s time with the Blue Coats was limited, yet impactful. His individual production was down compared to years prior, but he managed to fit in, produce well-rounded stat lines, and help the Blue Coats win games. It’s not hard to see why the Sixers like this guy so much.

Terquavion Smith

Terquavion Smith is one of two two-way players to remain with the Sixers/Blue Coats for the entire year. Compared to Dowtin and Ricky Council IV he has had the least playing time at the next level, with most eyeballing his time in the G League as an indicator of where Terq is at from a developmental standpoint.

This season Smith averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.1 minutes of play. He shot 42.2 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three.

We all know Terq is capable of scoring in bunches, with shooting being a prime reason in the Sixers’ interest. At a quick glance his 37 percent three-point average seems pedestrian, however Smith’s volume of 10.5 attempts per game led the G League. Smith had a somewhat slow start to the season too, with his three-point percentage steadily progressing over time.

As stated before, Smith is the biggest project player between the Sixers’ two-way trio. He still needs to bulk up and improve on defense and offensive efficiency. However, there’s plenty of evidence of him being a capable, high-volume shooter in the long-term perspective.

Terquavion Smith’s G League grade: B-

Reasoning: Terq Smith excelled as a super charged sixth man this season. There were plenty of games where his offensive production kept the Blue Coats afloat. Smith’s slow early season start and lack of efficiency at times are main detractors here, with his shooting progression throughout the year showing promise of what’s to come.

Ricky Council IV

The Sixers simply haven’t had a player like Ricky Council IV, like ever. Council not only had a successful G League campaign, but worked his way into the Sixers’ rotation in moments throughout the year. He not only played real NBA minutes in his rookie year, but thrived on numerous occasions after going undrafted.

But how about Council’s time in the G? Council played 16 regular-season games with Delaware, averaging 24.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three.

Much like Jeff Dowtin Jr., Council’s time with the Blue Coats was limited, yet impactful. The biggest knock against Council heading into the NBA was his shooting, or lack thereof. However, Council didn’t struggle whatsoever shooting the ball. In fact, his perimeter production was the first glimpse that he was turning a corner.

Council’s role with the Blue Coats was far from consistent, with them using him in various ways, either as a ball handler, traditional wing or even a small-ball big. Regardless, Council was often the best player on the court whenever he suited up.

Ricky Council IV’s G League grade: A

Strictly talking G League ball production here, but I’d make a serious argument that Ricky Council IV was the best Blue Coat this year. He showcased a wide range of skills and excelled in the one area that he didn’t heading into the NBA. Anything other than an A would be undeserving.