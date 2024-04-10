Standings watch game thread: Magic at Bucks, Mavs at Heat

The Sixers have the night off. They’ll wrap their regular season by hosting the Orlando Magic on Friday, and then the Brooklyn Nets this coming Sunday.

But sitting currently in 7th place in the East, what happens tonight around the NBA could have some major implications for the pre-postseason (and/or pre Play-In) seeding Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre, Jr., and the 76ers may finish at.

Our Sean Kennedy already has you covered on some rooting guides for Wednesday’s slate.

While the Dallas Mavericks are all but locked into a fifth seed, there is some hope (if you’re so inclined) for them to play hard. Kyrie Irving will receive a $1M bonus if the team notches one more win this season. The Mavs are starting their top dogs in this one. But if Mavs’ coach Jason Kidd opts to begin resting studs before the playoffs begin, this could be Kyrie Irving’s last chance to snag that lucrative win (his contract includes an incentive for him to appear in and win that 50th game) with all of his top teammates, including MVP candidate Luka Dončić.

Should Dallas win, the Sixers would have a golden opportunity to steal the no. 7 seed from Miami (who possesses the tie-breaker vs. Philly, should both teams finish with the same record). Hopefully, Mark Cuban has to mentally prepare to cut Irving a rather healthy-sized check later this evening.

Miami Heat host Dallas Mavericks

Game Details

Who: Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks

When: 7:30 p.m. EST

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Watch: ESPN

And this next one is big too.

Orlando Magic visit Milwaukee Bucks

As Kennedy noted earlier today, the Sixers need the Orlando Magic to finish the year 1-2 or worse to catch them in the standings. Luckily, Philly gets to play host to Orlando on Friday.

So before the Sixers try to win that monster matchup at the crib, many fans may find themselves rooting for the Bucks to simply split the final two games they’ll face vs. Paolo Banchero and co., including Wednesday’s tilt.

But Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez and the rest of the Deer will have to win one of the two without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who suffered a calf strain.

But hey, Doc Rivers isn’t the worst coach to go win a regular season game with a shorthanded group, right? Didn’t we learn that was one of the best parts about having Doc during his time in Philadelphia? One time Glenn, one time!

Game Details

Who: Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks

When: 8:00 p.m. EST

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Watch: NBA League Pass

If the Sixers hit yahtzee, and both Dallas and Milwaukee win Wednesday, Philly will control their destiny for the chance to move all the way up from no. 8 to no. 6 while dodging the scary Play-In (and perhaps a grudge match vs. the reigning East champ Heat) altogether.

