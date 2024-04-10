Embiid rounding into form, Melton’s return part of 3 takeaways from win vs. Pistons

It wasn’t pretty, but the Sixers did what they had to do Tuesday, beating the lowly Detroit Pistons 120-102. Bonus points to the team for getting Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry off their feet for a night.

Even with just two regular-season games left, the playoff picture is murky. The Sixers currently sit seventh in the East — a half-game up on the Miami Heat, a game back of the Indiana Pacers ... and don’t forget about the Orlando Magic, who are 1.5 games up on the Sixers with a big matchup looming Friday. Our Sean Kennedy broke down the current standings and looked ahead to the matchups that impact the Sixers Wednesday night.

For now, here are a few takeaways from Tuesday’s win.

Get back, Jo

Joel Embiid scored 30 points in less than 23 minutes this past Saturday in Memphis against the injury-ravaged Grizzlies, but he didn’t look comfortable all night. He turned the ball over eight times and looked genuinely frustrated as his body wouldn’t cooperate.

On Tuesday, Embiid looked like he had a little extra pep in his step. He looked bouncy and, maybe it will sound silly, looked like he was genuinely having fun out there for the first time since he’s been back. He easily carved up Detroit’s defense to the tune of 37 points and eight assists. He had five turnovers, but a couple of those were the result of simply playing with guys he’s barely played with like Cam Payne and Jeff Dowtin, Jr.

It’s a difficult balance for Embiid and the Sixers. The obvious priority is to keep him as healthy as possible, but he also has to get ready for playoff minutes. He played over 36 minutes Tuesday. When the postseason comes, Nick Nurse will surely like that number to be around 40.

Detroit getting red-hot from three and making an unlikely third-quarter run offered Embiid an opportunity to test his conditioning.

“They made that run, and I just told myself, ‘This is the moment to push it,’” Embiid said postgame. “Perfect time — it was getting tight. They were coming back; I think (the lead) was only three or four at that time. It was the perfect time to push, and I pushed and we were able to build the lead. It felt good to push through.”

There’s not much else Embiid can do. Days off are strictly for recovery right now. No matter what the injury report says, you should expect to see him out there Friday and Sunday.

“Playing. That’s all,” Embiid said. “Play as many minutes as possible in these two games. … I don’t have the luxury of doing things on off days because we’ve got to limit the load. Just got to use those games for that.”

Friday’s game against the Magic has the chance to be the first (and possibly last) dress rehearsal for the Sixers’ full rotation. Expect Embiid to push it close to 40 minutes if the game is close. Hold on to your butts.

Melt’s return

A month ago, Nurse was regularly getting asked whether this year’s Sixers were the worst situation that he’d ever dealt with injury-wise. His response was always some variation of “it’s getting there.”

Going into Tuesday night, the only player definitively out was Robert Covington, who has yet to play a game in 2024. Sure, Maxey and Lowry sat, but going off Nurse’s pregame availability, that sounded more precautionary than anything. The big news was the return of De’Anthony Melton.

Melton hadn’t played a game since Feb. 27, as he’s spent the past few months dealing with a back issue. The guard was such a key cog for the Sixers last year and to start this season. Even a limited version of Melton could provide the Sixers with a huge boost.

As expected, Melton didn’t play much (16 minutes) and wasn’t super sharp (2-of-9 from the field, 1-of-5 from three), but he looked good physically. He moved well and had a nice drive and finish at the rim at one point. He’s also still a deflection machine, recording two steals.

It sounds like Melton was dealing with a lot of pain during his time out.

“Throughout the time, I was feeling like a pinch in my back,” Melton said. “That type of stuff, it doesn’t feel good. I was feeling it constantly throughout my movement in my everyday life. That’s when I knew it was getting too much. But now I feel a lot better, I feel a lot stronger, and that’s the most important thing.”

It would be ambitious to think Melton could return to his starter-caliber form, but that doesn’t mean he can’t help the Sixers in short spurts. Lowry will likely remain in the starting group, but he’s also 38 years old. Having a player like Melton to go to for 20 minutes (or maybe even less) per game in the playoffs would be huge.

As an aside, it was cool to see Melton back. He’s a genuinely good dude who seems to be extremely well-liked in that locker room.

“Melt’s been around a lot of good teams,” Buddy Hield said. “He knows how to play, and he just plays with a different type of energy that everybody wants to play with and everybody loves to play with. He plays at a different pace. Just get out and run.”

Of course, Embiid couldn’t resist the urge to troll Melton before explaining why he’s so glad to have him back.

“I mean, he sucked today, but it was great to have him,” Embiid said. “He’s going to be a big piece. Good to get him healthy. He adds shotmaking ability, defense, a little bit of playmaking, too. Another guard. I think he can help us a lot.”

The Sixers’ vibes are high. A guy like Melton coming back only enhances that.

Buddy’s back

Things were getting a little dicey with Hield. After coming out on fire with the Sixers after being acquired at the trade deadline, the sharpshooter was struggling to find his place in a crowded and ever-evolving rotation.

Over his last 17 games before Tuesday, Hield hit just 33.0% of his threes. Daryl Morey made the trade believing Hield would be a perfect fit alongside Embiid. Asking the two to develop chemistry in such a limited time is tough. To quote one of my favorite sports movies: “... not a reasonable request, but these aren’t reasonable times.”

The nadir of Hield’s Sixers tenure likely occurred last week in Miami. When the Heat went to their infamous zone, Hield couldn’t break it, going 0-for-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from three. In a playoff-type atmosphere, these are the types of moments Hield was acquired for. It didn’t help that he went 1-of-7 from three a few nights later in Memphis.

Tuesday was a nice bounce-back game. Hield scored 18 points and went 5-of-9 from deep. That was the most points he’s scored and most threes he’s hit since Valentine’s Day.

You got the sense Hield was pressing a bit. Nurse used a baseball analogy pregame to describe what he thought was going on with Hield, saying he thought his guard needed to “wait for his pitch.”

“I think with Joel out there, if he has some patience, the ball will come to him,” Nurse said postgame. “I thought he got some good shots and they executed a couple of good sets for him as well. It was good to see. It felt like he was going to make them tonight when the ball hit his hands.”

Hield seemed to agree with Nurse’s assessment.

“Everything’s just about trust and patience,” he said. “You’ve got to be patient and wait until that time comes. [Embiid is] always being doubled, so trust him to make the right read … whether it’s swing, swing, swing to the corner, just try to find the right rotation where I can catch and shoot.”

Hield did concede that it’s not always easy.

“It’s very hard, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “It’s something I’m not used to. But in life as you get older, you see things and you have to be patient and wait for things to develop. ... Everything takes time and it’s slow to develop. When it clicks, it helps so much in growing.”

The pressing is a sign that Hield cares, at least. Shooters also kind of have these ebbs and flows throughout a season. The Sixers can only hope that Hield will get hot at the right time.