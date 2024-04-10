Daily Playoff Positioning Update and Rooting Guide: 4/10/24

The Philadelphia 76ers did their part last night, securing a comfortable 120-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons for their sixth straight victory. They even gave Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry the night off in the process. Well done. Still, the Sixers winning their final two remaining games will not be enough for them to avoid the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and have to hit the road for the first game of the Play-In Tournament. They need some help. Let’s take a look at yesterday’s results and what we should be rooting for tonight.

Note: All commentary below will operate under the assumption that the Sixers win their last two games. I’m well aware that Cam Thomas could drop 40 points on Sunday in a Nets win and all this is moot. I’ve been a Philadelphia sports fan all my life, after all. Still, roll with it.

Tuesday night’s action

Indiana 140, Toronto 123 - Bad, but entirely expected

The Sixers need the Pacers to lose two more games in order to pass them. Toronto couldn’t help ol’ buddy Nick Nurse by pulling off the upset at home. Indiana plays at Cleveland and at home against Atlanta this weekend and would need to drop both to fall below the Sixers.

Miami 117, Atlanta 111, double overtime - A true heartbreaker

Even though the Sixers are currently ahead of the Heat in the standings, they need Miami to lose one more game in order to finish ahead of them, because the Heat hold the tiebreaker. The Hawks sure tried to help out the Sixers at home, coming back from a 12-point halftime deficit and taking the Heat to not one, but two overtimes. Alas, unlike Sunday’s game in San Antonio, this double overtime affair did not go in the Sixers’ favor. The Heat have three more opportunities this week to lose a game, one of which we’ll be getting to in our next section.

Houston 118, Orlando 106 - Thank you, Fred VanVleet

The Rockets were the only team to do the Sixers a solid last night, beating the Magic behind a season-high 37 points from Fred VanVleet. Nurse clearly put in a word with his guy before the game. This result was huge for Philadelphia, as now the Magic only need to lose two of their last three games in order to fall below the Sixers, and play in Philadelphia on Friday. So assuming the Sixers win that one, Orlando just needs to lose one of two games against Milwaukee this week, starting tonight.

Tonight’s rooting guide

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks - 7:30pm ET - ESPN

Tonight is the best remaining chance for the Heat to lose a game, as they finish out the season with two games at home against Toronto. Both of these teams played last night, but the Heat had to go to double overtime, while Dallas had a comfortable 26-point win in Charlotte. The Mavericks are almost certainly going to wind up as the fifth seed in the West and face the Clippers in the first round, so there’s not a ton for them to play for the rest of the week (they need either one win or one Pelicans loss the rest of the way to avoid falling to sixth). They might rest guys given the back-to-back. We’ll have to hope otherwise.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic - 8:00pm ET

Tonight is one of two opportunities this week for Milwaukee to help the Sixers and beat Orlando, and probably the better one considering the regular season finale is in Orlando. The bad news is that Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a calf strain last night and is looking at a weeks-long absence. The good news is that Doc Rivers is elite at coaching a shorthanded roster to victory. Doc, this is your time to shine. Show everyone that it’s your innovative schemes and world-class motivation that win games, not star talent. We’re counting on you!

TLDR: Go Mavs and Bucks