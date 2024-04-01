Reports: Joel Embiid expected back this week; status vs. Thunder to come

Joel Embiid’s return is nearly here.

The reigning MVP is eyeing a return to the Sixers’ lineup this week, per multiple reports. His status for Tuesday’s game against the Thunder will be updated later on Monday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojanrowski. Embiid has been able to compete in 5-on-5 sessions during practice, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Embiid hasn’t played since that disastrous game against the Warriors in San Francisco on Jan. 30. He underwent a procedure to repair an injured left meniscus on Feb. 6. Tuesday would mark exactly eight weeks since Embiid had the procedure done. The Sixers host an Oklahoma City team currently sitting in the top spot in the West.

And boy, could the Sixers use Embiid right now. Despite a victory over the Raptors Sunday night, the team has struggled to find wins without Embiid. On the season, they’re just 14-27 when Embiid sits compared to 26-8 when he plays. He was on pace to easily capture back-to-back MVP awards with averages of 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals on 53.3/36.6/88.3 shooting splits.

Adding a healthy Embiid to this current mix of players is intriguing. Tyrese Maxey has been tremendous at times, but has also dealt with numerous traps and double teams that will go away once the big fella retakes the court. Players like Kyle Lowry (who appears likely to remain in the starting lineup), Buddy Hield and Cam Payne have yet to play with Embiid, though all three seem like seamless fits. Arguably, this would be the best and most complementary group Embiid has every played with.

The Sixers have fallen down all the way to the eighth seed, with a glimmer of hope of catching the Pacers for the all-important sixth seed. They’re two games back of Indiana with seven left to play, so their chances of avoiding the Play-In Tournament are dwindling.

But all of that is moot without a healthy Joel Embiid.

We’ll update this post when the Sixers’ injury report is live or if any other details come out.