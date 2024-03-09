Tyrese Maxey ruled out for battle vs. New York Knicks Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers have been ravaged by injuries this season. After a blazing start to the year, the hits keep on coming.

Joel Embiid is still without a timeline to return, as the reigning MVP center continues to rehab from the meniscus procedure Embiid underwent in February. But now they’ll have to take on another All-Star (and possible future All-NBA talent) Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks without Tyrese Maxey.

This will be the fourth straight game Maxey, a first-time All-Star, will be on the sidelines with a concussion. Maxey has yet to clear the NBA’s concussion protocol. Concussions are brain injuries so this is nothing to be taken lightly, therefore it makes sense the doctors are making sure he is symptom-free before returning safely to the hardwood where he plays as hard as anyone.

Maxey is averaging 26.0 points, 3.7 boards, to go with 6.3 dimes, while connecting on 37.8% from three-point range this 2023-2024 campaign.

The Sixers (35-28, sitting in 7th place in the East) are just 9-20 without Embiid in the team’s lineup as it is, as they continue to slide down the Conference standings. Maxey’s presence is of massive importance because the team is winless in the eight games the Kentucky product has missed this season.

Now head coach Nick Nurse will try and cobble things together, turning to names like Tobias Harris, Buddy Hield, Kelly Oubre, Jr. and Kyle Lowry to shoulder the load vs. Tom Thibodeau’s Knicks.

The good news is that Maxey was spotted working out hard at practice Saturday afternoon, but apparently, the med staff didn’t think he was quite ready for live game action. He’ll have another shot to battle New York at MSG on Tuesday next week.