Sixers Bell Ringer: Hospital Sixers dig too big a hole in loss to Pelicans

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 11

Tobias Harris - 7

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 7

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Paul Reed - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

With the Sixers missing four starters, plus the ghost of Robert Covington, we expected things would go poorly. But things went from bad to worse almost right away, as the Pelicans had a 12-0 run towards the end of the first quarter, ending the period in front of Philadelphia by 21 points. New Orleans would stretch the lead to 35 points, but to the Sixers’ credit, they fought back in the second half, eventually cutting the deficit all the way to just five points in the final moments. It wasn’t enough, as the moral of this story is not to fall behind by 35 points. Hey, at least they didn’t blow a fourth-quarter lead tonight. On to Bell Ringer candidates...

Tobias Harris: 21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block, 0 turnovers

We have a normal Tobias game sighting. After a first half where he was active, but couldn’t get shots to fall, Harris had an excellent second half, scoring 15 points after intermission. Tobi knocked down a trio of mid-range jumpers from outside the right elbow in the third quarter to get going, then started attacking downhill. I know it wasn’t a $40 million takeover performance, but it was a solid effort that would have drawn no complaint if the team was playing with a full deck.

Somehow, someway, we have ourselves a ball game! pic.twitter.com/kWKYzBdM9w — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 9, 2024

Kelly Oubre, Jr.: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 turnover

Given the dearth of primary offensive options for the Sixers at the moment, I truly appreciate Kelly’s ‘I’m going to attack the rim and try to finish as hard as I can’ philosophy. He was literally the only Sixer to score for the first five and a half minutes of the game. Sure, he’s not scoring efficiently, but at least he’s scoring, which I’ll remind you, is something sorely lacking for a team that had scored just 34 points at halftime. I still can’t believe Zion blocked Oubre’s dunk attempt with three minutes left.

The Sixers turn good defense into good offense as Mo Bamba's block leads to Kelly Oubre's layup in transition pic.twitter.com/AZBhCS44vV — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) March 9, 2024

Paul Reed: 17 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks, 0 turnovers

No one could accuse Paul Reed of not trying to make things happen tonight. From the moment he stepped on the court off the bench, BBall Paul was flying all over the place. He ferociously attacked the offensive glass (six offensive rebounds!), and soared time and again for block attempts. Now, Reed did go into G League mode a little too often with the ball in his hands and try to do more than he should. But given the state of the Sixers’ offense and the team’s other options, I can’t really blame a guy for trying.

I'm loving Paul Reed making the super exaggerated Euro Step one of his signature moves pic.twitter.com/4eLuA9HB7b — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) March 9, 2024

Cam Payne: 13 points, 1 rebound, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2 turnovers

Payne was the catalyst for the Sixers’ fourth quarter charge, tallying nine points and four assists in the final period. His most memorable sequence perfectly summed up the Sixers’ night, though. Payne fought hard defensively to get a steal in the press, but then botched the lay-up that would have cut the deficit to four. Then, on the loose ball rebound, he saw Herb Jones (who was definitely already standing out-of-bounds) rifle the ball at his head. Tough blow both literally and figuratively for Cam, who showed a lot of heart in those final 12 minutes.

Get Cam Payne into concussion protocol pic.twitter.com/ZZfcGtxKXx — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) March 9, 2024