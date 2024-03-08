Woefully shorthanded Sixers show fight, but fall to Pelicans

Well, at least they did make it interesting at the end.

The Sixers dropped their third game in a row, falling 103-95 to the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night. Philadelphia trailed by as much as 35 but their comeback effort fell short.

Tobias Harris led the Sixers with 21 points, shooting 9-of-19 from the floor. Kelly Oubre Jr. went for 20. Zion Williamson led all scorers with 23 points while Brandon Ingram had 17.

Tyrese Maxey remained out due to a concussion, and Nico Batum was a late scratch as well with left foot soreness.

Here are some thoughts from the Center.

First Quarter

Whether it was an emphasis or not, the Sixers were hoisting threes up from the jump. Six of their first seven field goal attempts of the game were from beyond the arc, but it didn’t matter a ton as only one of those fell. They went on to attempt 11 threes in the opening quarter.

Offense was a struggle no matter where they looked to get their shots. It took almost six minutes of action for someone other than Oubre to score. Philly tried to run some sets for their scorers on the floor in Harris and Buddy Hield, but nobody on the floor could hit water from a boat. The team shot 24% from the floor in the first.

If there was one play that could summarize the quarter it would easily be this: Paul Reed trying to fit a pass around his defender to a cutting KJ Martin and threw a behind-the-back bounce pass two feet in front of Martin out of bounds.

On the other end of the floor, the Sixers had no answer for Williamson and Ingram taking them off the dribble, and New Orleans got whatever they wanted as a result. After a phantom block from Mo Bamba, the Sixers couldn’t offer any resistance in the paint, and the Pelicans shot 9-of-11 on their two-pointers as a result. The Sixers were already in a 21-point hole at the end of the first.

Second Quarter

Desperately needing to try anything, the Sixers opened up the quarter with some zone defense. It wasn’t any more effective, as the Pelicans were hot from outside as well. After starting the game 1-of-5, New Orleans shot 52.9& from three in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans’ zone had the Sixers initiating their sets up by the logo at half court. Shot creation is already at a premium with this available roster, and it only looked more difficult with how easy the Pelicans could disrupt their sets.

That was a process-level half, without any of the stress-free optimism of that era. For some perspective, the 64.4 points per 100 possessions the Sixers averaged in that half would rank in the dead last percentile according to Cleaning the Glass. Their effective field goal percentage of 27.4% also ranks dead last. Philadelphia scored 34 points in the half and were losing by 32 points.

Ricky Council IV hits a huge pull-up jumper to cut the lead to 30 pic.twitter.com/TYzdSoWQLK — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) March 9, 2024

Third Quarter

It was a bit surprising to see Kyle Lowry back out there for the second half. The Sixers have played him a ton of minutes already and have had to be careful managing his rest as a result. But he was out there to start the third, and created a couple big threes to cut the lead to 25.

Nick Nurse has been pretty good challenging plays this year. It feels like he’s had a high success rate so far. That being said, using a challenge down 22 in the third quarter of this one should be illegal.

Philly did shoot the ball much better in the third, their 40.9% field goal percentage was easily their best quarter of the night so far. The Pelicans went ice cold as well, shooting 30% in the quarter, but the Sixers had just dug themselves in too deep of a hole. They trailed by 23 entering the fourth.

What a take by Zion pic.twitter.com/FkKgTSFBIQ — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) March 9, 2024

Fourth Quarter

While everyone called this game at halftime, the Sixers hadn’t. They held the Pelicans scoreless for over three minutes in the middle of the quarter, which allowed them to cut the lead all the way down to 10.

Somehow, someway, we have ourselves a ball game! pic.twitter.com/kWKYzBdM9w — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 9, 2024