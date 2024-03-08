Report: Sixers to work out 2021 first-round pick Kai Jones

The Sixers “are planning to work out and meet” former Charlotte Hornets first-round pick Kai Jones, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Eastern Conference playoff contender set to meet/workout former first-round pick Kai Jones, who is hopeful for NBA clearance soon to play again: pic.twitter.com/SmubqValwP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2024

Jones was waived by the Hornets back in October. The 23-year-old sent out several odd social media posts, criticizing teammates and the Charlotte organization. Jones was away from the Hornets for personal reasons during training camp and asked for a trade from the Hornets via Twitter/X. Given the circumstances of his release, he was not able to find a new team.

According to Charania, Jones has been “working on himself on and off the court” over the last few months. The Sixers have two open roster spots and a need for a big man — though a signing does not appear imminent.

The Texas product was selected 19th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s a freak athlete at 6-foot-11 with some skill for a player his size. He’s played in just 67 NBA games, but has shown a propensity to get deflections, something head coach Nick Nurse values. He’s also an audacious dunker.

Like Sixers sharpshooter Buddy Hield, Jones is a native of The Bahamas. Hield takes great pride in his home country and has often expressed a desire to help all young basketball players growing up in The Bahamas.

“I came from The Bahamas; nothing was given to me,” Hield said after his home debut with the Sixers. “I’ve got to represent myself, my family and my country. I never take that for granted one bit, because there’s always some kid in The Bahamas looking at me each and every year when I go back home. Hopefully I can inspire him to be not me, but better than me. That’s always my goal.”

Jones is an incredibly intriguing talent. Hopefully he is in a better place mentally as he begins the next chapter of his career — in Philadelphia or elsewhere.