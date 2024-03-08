Nic Batum questionable tonight vs. Pelicans

The Philadelphia 76ers will already be without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, and Robert Covington for tonight’s 7:00pm tip against the Pelicans. Philadelphia’s record is 9-19 without Embiid, dropping to 0-6 without both Joel and Maxey. So they certainly can’t afford anyone else to hit the shelf, but that might be the case tonight.

The Sixers have listed Nic Batum as questionable for tonight’s game due to foot soreness. Batum, who has started in 30 of his 39 games as a member of the Sixers, has appeared in the last eight games (one for three seconds as an in-bounder), after missing nine straight across the end of January and first half of February due to a strained hamstring. He is sporting averages of 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across 24.8 minutes per game with Philadelphia.

After blowing two straight fourth quarter leads earlier the weekend, the Sixers need as many able bodies as possible against the Pelicans, who are up to fifth place in the Western Conference at 37-25. They could certainly use Batum’s connective passing, sound defensive rotations, and in-bounding prowess. Kelly Oubre, Jr. would likely slide into the starting lineup were Batum to miss tonight’s contest, with more minutes for KJ Martin and Ricky Council IV.

The Sixers’ roster is already far overextended as it is with three starters on the sidelines. We’ll await word later in the day as to whether the Sixers will have their facilitative Frenchman at their disposal.