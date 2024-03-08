Tyrese Maxey remains out as Sixers host hot New Orleans Pelicans

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a rough week so far. First, Tyrese Maxey was ruled out for Tuesday’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets with concussion symptoms. Then the Sixers collapsed in the fourth period to lose that game. Wednesday night, Maxey out again, another final frame collapse and another loss, this time to the injury-ravaged Memphis Grizzlies.

The Sixers are going to look to get things back on the right track Friday night as the New Orleans Pelicans come to South Philadelphia.

It’s going to be another shorthanded battle, though. Maxey will remain out for the concussion suffered this past Sunday. Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington also remain out.

With Maxey still sidelined, it’s going to put a lot of weight on the shoulders of Kyle Lowry to command the offense. He’s a veteran who has proved his capabilities to do this time and time again, but it is concerning to think about how many minutes he may have to play in these games without Maxey. In Tuesday night’s game, Lowry played over 36 minutes, ultimately having to rest for the second leg of the back-to-back the next night. Now, this isn’t a back-to-back, but with Maxey’s return timetable uncertain right now, they’re going to need Lowry on a consistent, sustainable basis.

Not only that, but anyone who watched those last few games can tell you there’s a laundry list of things the Sixers need to improve on if they’re going to keep their heads above water in their current state. It’s going to take everyone! Tobias Harris plainly has to start stepping up and at the very least carry his weight consistently. Kelly Oubre Jr. has been great on offense, but needs to stop allowing so many points for opponents. Paul Reed seemingly has great first halves but can’t keep it going all 48 minutes (oh, and the fouls!). The entire team needs to sink their shots throughout the entirety of the game and not completely collapse both offensively and defensively at the one-yard line. That’s just to name a few!

For the Pelicans, on the other hand, things are looking up. Injury report is mostly clean. They’ve won seven of their last 10 games and are sitting in fifth in the Western Conference. They’re also coming off of two consecutive 20+-point victories, the last being a 139-98 rout of the Toronto Raptors with seven Pelicans players scoring in the double digits on Tuesday night. The hero of the evening wasn’t Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram, but Trey Murphy III. Murphy scored a season-high 34 points coming off the bench, tying his career-high of 10 triples.

This lineup has a lot at their disposal. The 23-year-old Williamson is leading New Orleans averaging 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Ingram is right there with him, averaging 21.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Six-foot-eleven Jonas Valanciunas brings extra height and excellent rebounding and CJ McCollum can still shoot the lights out from long range. That’s all in addition to rotation players like Murphy who can clearly have huge bursts of production in individual performances.

To put simply, this game is likely to be even harder for the Sixers than the previous two and it’s going to take a full 48 minutes, well-rounded effort from Philadelphia — even that might not be enough in their current state. That’s not to be a “doomer” or a miserable pessimist — they’re simply in a tough spot. That being said, they got some rest on Thursday and have plenty of film to improve off of from the past two disasters. Let’s see if Nick Nurse’s squad can adopt the “hungry dogs run faster” mentality to stay afloat with the cards stacked against them.

The Sixers and Pelicans tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

When: 7:00 pm EST

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

