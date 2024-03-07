Sixers reflect upon recent fourth-quarter struggles

Generally speaking, one can’t be too upset about the Philadelphia 76ers losing games in which both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are unavailable. Anytime a team is missing an MVP and another All-Star, they’re going to be working from a disadvantage. However, the last two nights, the Sixers were facing Brooklyn and Memphis, two teams that are on the outside looking in of even the Play-In Tournament and both experiencing their fair share of injuries. The Sixers also led both games after three quarters.

After being outscored by eight points by the Nets and 18 points by the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter, though, the Sixers found themselves on the losing end of both contests. Now, you can approach things from the school of thought that nothing really matters until if and when Embiid returns to the court, but these games count in the standings all the same. So if we’re going to award kudos for a tough road win over Dallas, we also have to knock the team for blowing a double-digit lead in the fourth to Jaren Jackson and the G League Grizzlies.

Following Wednesday night’s loss, various members of the Sixers were asked about what went wrong in the fourth quarter:

Head Coach Nick Nurse:

“Listen, I think the fourth quarter turned into a pretty physical game. We didn’t seem to be able to play through some of the contact. I thought we had some decent chances at the rim. They obviously did. They obviously shot a lot of free throws in the fourth quarter as well. They obviously rebounded when we did make them miss. It felt like [Jaren] Jackson [Jr.] was killing us, but he was 10 of 25 and we made him miss a lot. But we didn’t limit the team to one shot. Just around the rim and rebounding in the second and the fourth quarter obviously were an issue. Then we kind of dried up from everywhere. I think we were 12 of 24 at one time from three and we go one for our next 12, so there you go.”

Tobias Harris, who after scoring eight points in 35 minutes, could use another pep talk from Joel:

“Too many offensive rebounds on their part. Physicality, fouls, sending them to the free-throw line too many times. And offensively, we couldn’t get a bucket to fall for us. That was the name of the game in the fourth.”

Cowboy Kelly Oubre:

“I think we can learn a lot from tonight. We all knew that Memphis was missing a lot of guys, and so are we. It was a real testament to hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard, right? I just think that that was the whole gist of the game tonight. They just stuck with it for 48 minutes and I think we kind of lapsed in the third. No excuses, man. Whatever may have happened, they just continued to fight, continued to hit and hit and hit. And eventually, it worked out in their favor.”

Starting point guard for the night, Cam Payne:

“I’d probably say they got to the line. Jaren Jackson got to the line down the stretch. We couldn’t get the ball in the basket down the stretch either. They just killed us in that fourth quarter. We just kept putting them on the line. We’ve got to take care of that.”

In addition to the team’s two All-Stars (and various other players) being on the shelf, Kyle Lowry sat out the Memphis game due to rest. A couple guys spoke to missing what was, a few games ago, the two members of the starting backcourt:

Nurse:

“For sure we’re going to miss those guys. I thought Cam [Payne] was doing a decent job. I thought Jeff [Dowtin Jr.] did an excellent job, I probably should have played Jeff some more. I thought he was very good at both ends in his couple of runs. We’re going to miss Tyrese’s [Maxey] scoring, Kyle’s [Lowry] organization, toughness, and all that stuff. We just really needed to guard the ball a little better and get a defensive rebound or two. We probably would have been in better shape.”

Harris:

“Yeah, we come out here, we don’t have Kyle, we don’t have Tyrese, and now we’re scrambling to even know what we’re in on the offensive end. So that’s tough as well — just organization, I guess — tonight.”

So how can this team fix the issues that led to two straight blown leads?

Harris:

“Just got to stick with what was working. For us early on in the game, getting stops, getting out and running. And in the half court, figuring out ways to drive and kick and get some open looks, get some easy baskets. We got away from that in the fourth. I thought the physicality kind of took a step down in the fourth quarter as well — in both games. … So we’ve just got to figure it out and battle in the fourth. Too many offensive rebounds tonight for them that led to too many easy baskets. And on the other end for us, not enough efficient shots.”

Payne:

“Obviously we’ve got to put the ball in the basket. I don’t know. I feel like we’ve got to keep playing. I feel like we kind of slow down at times when the fourth hits, and I feel like we’ve got to keep the identity and keep pressing, keep pushing, not just thinking, ‘They’re going to lay down.’ We’ve got to keep being the enforcers for the whole 48 minutes.”

Ultimately, I liked Kelly Oubre’s answer below about whether it’s a loss the team should dwell on. While losing without Embiid and Maxey isn’t something that alters the team in the big picture, the squad should still look at these defeats as an opportunity for improvement. Even at full strength, the margin for error is so slim in this league. It would behoove the Sixers to iron out some of these rough edges now.