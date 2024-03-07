Tobias’ struggles, Dowtin’s strong minutes biggest takeaways from ugly loss to Grizzlies

The Sixers are in a bit of trouble.

While they basically had a good starting five all listed on the injury report Wednesday night against the Grizzlies, they were the better team vs. injury-ravaged Memphis most of the night. Just like Tuesday in Brooklyn, a poor fourth quarter led to a loss against a poor opponent.

Now, a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, back-to-back road matchups with the New York Knicks and another contest against Doc Rivers’ Milwaukee Bucks loom. Meanwhile, the Sixers sit in seventh in the East, just a half game ahead of the Indiana Pacers and 1.5 games behind the Orlando Magic for fourth.

Let’s take a look back at Wednesday and take a slight look ahead.

The Tobi-coaster

After bouncing back from arguably his worst-five game stretch as a Sixer, Tobias Harris was just OK against the Nets and absolutely dreadful in Wednesday’s loss to the Grizzlies. In a game with no Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey, it was the perfect opportunity for the $39-million man to have a big night. Instead, he laid an egg.

Six Sixers scored in double figures, including Jeff Dowtin, Jr. (more on him in a bit). None of them were named Tobias Harris, who finished with eight points on 3-of-12 shooting. After the game head coach Nick Nurse pointed to the fact that defenses are keying on Harris with Embiid and Maxey out. Sure, that’s likely true, but it also sounds a bit like an excuse. It’s commendable for Nurse to stick up for one of his guys, but it was an inexcusable performance during a run of inexcusable performances.

If Harris was simply OK the Sixers probably win. Hell, if he was bad for three-and-half quarters and delivered down the stretch when the offense got stagnant, the Sixers probably win. The Sixers are down several good players. They didn’t have their two main point guards in Maxey and Lowry to organize things. Memphis keyed on Harris all night as the primary option. It’s a tough spot, no doubt.

But that’s what comes with being a near-max player. The Sixers have really needed Harris to step up for the team to stay afloat and not crater in the standings. Thus far, he’s come up pretty damn small.

Guy who just got here plays well

Jeff Dowtin, Jr. has had one hell of an NBA journey.

He was a three-star recruit out of high school and spent four years playing at Rhode Island. His biggest accolade was being named Third Team All-A-10 back in 2020. He went undrafted and signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Magic. He’s had cups of coffee with the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, but before signing a two-way deal with the Sixers, the 26-year-old had played just 34 NBA games.

His stint with the Raptors under Nurse was his longest and most successful, even becoming Toronto’s backup point guard for several games towards the end of last season. So, it’s no surprise that Dowtin chose to sign with the Delaware Blue Coats after being waived by the Raptors in October.

While he played a short stint in his first game in Brooklyn, he was the Sixers’ backup point guard against the Grizzlies with Lowry out in a very Process-y situation. And you know what — he was really good!

He recorded 10 points, six assists (zero turnovers), three rebounds, three steals and a block in just under 24 minutes. The Sixers outscored Memphis by 17 in his minutes. You can see why Nurse likes him. He’s a rock-solid player that simply knows how to play. He’s going to run the offense, take care of the ball, make the plays that are there, and provide solid point-of-attack defense.

Kelly Oubre, Jr. was effusive in his praise of his newest teammate postgame:

“He’s had a journey. Coming from the G League, that’s a grind, right? For him to come out here and just stay poised and be able to do what Coach needs him to do, it says a lot about him as a player and as a professional. So I’m really proud of him. I love the pace that he plays with. I just love how he’s composed. He attacks when he needs to attack, he gets guys open when he needs to get guys open. I think that he has a place in this league. I just want him to continue to use these games and gain more and more confidence, and realize that he belongs here.”

With all the injuries the Sixers have encountered — and now that they’re heavily relying on a soon-to-be 38-year-old point guard — Dowtin appears to be a valuable player to have around. The Sixers essentially had two “ball handlers” for most of the season with Maxey and Patrick Beverley. Now, they have a plethora with Maxey, Lowry, Cam Payne and Dowtin.