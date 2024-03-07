Former Sixer Royal Ivey’s South Sudan team ‘a beam of light’ for a young nation in turmoil

Basketball would appear to be very much beside the point in South Sudan, the world’s youngest nation. Birthed in 2011 in the wake of a civil war in Sudan, the East African country has been wracked by civil war itself, and now is subject to “a dire human rights and humanitarian crisis,” according to the Human Rights Watch.

Violence fomented by what one report identified as “community-based militias” and “civil-defense groups” is commonplace. Refugees continue to flood the country, in the face of ongoing conflict within Sudan’s borders. Food security is an enormous concern. And violence against foreigners (including aid workers) is such that the U.S. State Department advises against Americans traveling there.

Given that backdrop, hoops would figure to be nothing more than an afterthought. And certainly there is sizable evidence of that, not the least of which is that this nation of 11 million people has exactly one indoor court, built in 2019.

Yet Royal Ivey, the former NBA guard and current Houston Rockets assistant tasked with coaching South Sudan’s national team, believes the sport can make a difference, even in a place like that. Somehow Ivey, whose 10-year playing career included two stints with the Sixers, has led his squad to a berth in the Olympics, which will be staged this summer in Paris.

He called this turn of events “unfathomable” in a recent phone interview, an opinion shared by many. He also reiterated something he said after his team beat Angola in the FIBA World Cup last September in Manila to qualify for the Summer Games — that this club, nicknamed the Bright Stars, is in fact “a beam of light.”

“Basically,” he said, “when we played, everything ceased.”

Everything? All the violence? Sounds like wishful thinking, but he firmly believes that the Bright Stars serve as a beacon of hope.

“Everybody’s watching us (back home),” he said. “All eyes are on us. It just puts everything in a calm manner, that we’re united as one, to come together for one common goal.”

Then he returned to his metaphor.

“We’re the light beam,” he said. “We’re shining our light on the country, and it’s allowing everything to stop, and it’s allowing the country to grow and glow at the same time.”

The 42-year-old Ivey is very conscious of messaging, of how impactful a coach’s words and deeds can be — so much so that he mentioned it more than once when he looked back at his two stops in Philadelphia (2008-10 and ‘12-13), which covered two-plus seasons.

The first of four Sixers coaches for whom Ivey played was Maurice Cheeks — “a players’ coach,” he said, who “always could put his arm around people and just pump them up, give them good advice and give them confidence.” The last coach for whom he played was Doug Collins, who in Ivey’s estimation was a “great leader of men” whose messaging was “top-flight.”

No surprise, then, that Ivey fully embraces an idea espoused by the President of South Sudan Basketball, Luol Deng, the ex-NBA player and his long-time friend — that this team’s mission is bigger than basketball.

Deng couldn’t be reached for this piece, but in a November 2023 story on the FIBA website he referred to the national team as “the Giants of the Nile.” He added that while South Sudan’s problems are considerable, hoops success could serve as “a tool not just to unify us but to bring positive images.”

“Through sports,” he added, “you can change many lives.”

Deng and Ivey have known each other since 1999, when both played at Blair Academy, a prep school in Blairstown, N.J. Ivey, a New York City native, was taking a post-graduate year after playing at Queens’ Cardozo High School. Deng, a native of Sudan, arrived via Egypt and London, having initially moved with his family from his native land early in the Second Sudanese Civil War, a conflict that ran from 1983 to 2005. Then his dad, who had been a government official in Sudan, brought the family to England, where he had been granted political asylum.

It was in Egypt that Deng and his brother learned basketball from Manute Bol, who was then still playing in the NBA and frequently visited refugee settlements. Deng became such an accomplished player that he went on from Blair to Duke, where he played on a Final Four team in his lone season. Then he spent 15 seasons in the NBA, notably with Chicago, averaging 15 points a game and making a pair of All-Star teams.

Meantime Ivey moved from Blair to the University of Texas, then fashioned a decade-long NBA career as a defensive specialist (career scoring average: 3.2 points per game). After playing a final season in China, he got into coaching. Beginning in 2014 he served as an assistant with the Thunder, Knicks and Nets before landing in Houston this year.

Deng approached Ivey in 2021 about becoming South Sudan’s head coach, and Ivey said he accepted the job without hesitation, despite the obvious challenges. Consider, again, the dearth of indoor courts.

“And when I say indoor gym, that just means a cover,” Ivey said. “It’s not indoor, state of the art. … It’s just they had a roof over the court. That’s considered indoor.”

Deng has said Ivey was the right man for the job, because of his drive and passion. Also, what better guy to coach the ultimate underdog team than someone who had been the ultimate underdog player? Ivey never averaged better than 5.6 points a game in any single NBA season, never shot better than 44.8 percent from the floor. Yet he hung around the league a long time, always scrambling for a roster spot and scraps of playing time.

“I can relate to any kind of basketball player, at the end of the day,” he said. “I understand what it is to claw and scratch for minutes, and how people have you on the bottom. And the rise to the top is so sweet, because it’s about the day to day.”

He said Deng gave him “full autonomy” in fashioning the roster and running the team, and heading into the World Cup he settled on a club that included guard Carlik Jones, the 2022-23 G-League MVP, as well as forward Wenyen Gabriel, who has played four NBA seasons, and former Sixers guard Marial Shayok. Also in the fold were Nuni Omot and 7-2 Khaman Maluach, who doesn’t turn 18 until September and who on Wednesday committed to Duke; he is expected to go in the top five of the 2025 draft.

The team, which practiced in other countries (notably Rwanda), advanced to the World Cup by winning Group F of the African qualifier. That resulted in Ivey’s only visit to date to South Sudan, in 2022.

“We were treated like royalty, and basically I just felt the love and the energy of the native people — how excited and happy they are to be South Sudanese,” he said. “I wear that on my sleeve.”

That’s literally the case, as he wears some handcrafted beads on his wrist.

“They’ve adopted me,” he said of the South Sudanese people. “I love it.”

His team went 3-2 in the World Cup, and in the clinching 101-78 victory over Angola, Jones rang up 25 points and 16 assists. Shayok scored 18, Omot 17 and Gabriel 15, with 10 rebounds.

“It’s one of the best stories, sports stories, that’s come out in a long time,” Omot, a 28-year-old forward, told the website Eurohoops.net. “I’m just very blessed to be a part of this.”

As Ivey said, “This has all been a work in progress, but for it to come together so soon is definitely amazing.”

While Ivey’s focus at present remains on the Rockets, he has at least begun to envision how the Olympic roster might shake out. He expects to have Jones, Shayok and Omot, who are all playing in China. Ditto for Gabriel, who’s in the G-League at present. The Charlotte Hornets’ JT Thor is also on board, and Ivey is wooing Manute Bol’s son, Bol Bol, who plays for the Phoenix Suns.

There will be a pre-Olympic exhibition against the U.S. in London, and likely two other tune-ups before the Games as well. Maybe against Canada. Maybe against Rwanda. No matter, the mission remains the same — to raise awareness, and rise above all that ails their home nation.

“Now,” Ivey said, “we’re the shining star, so continue to shine.”

And continue to matter, in a place where so many weightier issues have come to bear.