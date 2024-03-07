A Sixers-centric look at the Eastern Conference standings

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost nine of their last 14 games, resulting in their descent to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference. Their current position places them outside the guaranteed playoff spots. Analyzing their remaining schedule, one wonders if it offers an opportunity for a late-season surge or if it presents further challenges. Let’s break down their remaining games.

Per Tankathon, the Sixers have the 12th-hardest remaining schedule, with the hardest games including the Oklahoma City Thunder, L.A. Clippers (twice), Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans and the Orlando Magic.

Two notable Eastern Conference teams with a harder schedule include Doc Rivers’ Milwaukee Bucks — who have the third-hardest remaining schedule — and the Indiana Pacers, who have the seventh-hardest remaining schedule.

The Boston Celtics, who have been the first seed for the majority of the year, have the easiest remaining schedule in the league. Both Cleveland and New York, who are currently above the Sixers and battling for playoff positioning, have a comparable remaining schedule strength to the Sixers.

On paper, it isn’t a cakewalk to a top-six seed and the schedule itself doesn’t provide much, if any, advantage for the Sixers. March will be filled with madness for the Sixers. Starting with Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, they’ll only face one team below .500 for the next three weeks.

The remaining March matchups include the Pelicans, Knicks (twice), Bucks, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, L.A. Lakers, Clippers (twice), Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Things do eventually let up heading into April, with some matchups against potential tankers in the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets. Assuming they can steal a few games against a good team, and capitalize against every tank team, they’d be looking at a near .500 record the rest of the way which would put them in the 45-win neighborhood.

Every team outside of Boston has dealt or will deal with injuries down the stretch, which means there’s a good chance the standings will be bunched up come April with tiebreakers taking effect. Here are where things stand for the Sixers:

Season series against Cleveland Cavaliers: 2-1 with one remaining game left to be played. A Sixers win would clinch the tiebreaker. A Cleveland win would tie things up, with conference record breaking the potential tie.

Season series against Indiana Pacers: 1-2 with no remaining games left to be played. Indiana clinched tiebreaker here.

Season series against Orlando Magic: 2-0 with one remaining game left to be played. Sixers clinched tiebreaker here.

Season series against New York Knicks: 0-2, with two remaining games left to be played. Two wins would tie the season series, with division record breaking the potential tie.

Season series against Miami Heat: 0-2, with two remaining games left to be played. Two wins would tie the season series, with conference record breaking the potential tie.

Taking everything into account, there’s a good chance things might come down to the last few weeks, and a greater chance that they’ll be in the play-in conversation. Ideal? No, but at least we can fantasize about a somewhat high first-round pick for the next few months.