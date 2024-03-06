Sixers Bell Ringer: Deja vu — Sixers collapse in the 4th again vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Bell Ringer Season Totals:

Joel Embiid - 19

Tyrese Maxey - 11

Tobias Harris - 7

Kelly Oubre Jr. - 6

De’Anthony Melton - 3

Paul Reed - 3

Jaden Springer - 3

Ricky Council IV - 2

Buddy Hield - 2

Patrick Beverley - 1

Danuel House Jr. - 1

Furkan Korkmaz - 1

Terquavion Smith - 1

Death. Taxes. The Philadelphia 76ers blowing games in the fourth period.

The Sixers fell 115-109 on Wednesday night after leading the visiting Memphis Grizzlies by 12 points going into the final frame — before allowing the injury-laden guests to outscore them 32-16 in the fourth.

I know the Sixers have had more than their fair share of injuries this season, but the Grizzlies are pretty much one big injury report at this point. Even with Joel Embiid still sidelined and both Tyrese Maxey (concussion) and Kyle Lowry (rest) out as well, the Sixers still had nice opportunity to get back in the win column Wednesday night against the 21-41 Grizzlies.

Wouldn’t that have been nice?

Philadelphia got off to a decent start offensively, scoring 31 points in the first period on 7-for-11 three-point shooting. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said about the defensive end. Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Grizzlies were able to do pretty much whatever they wanted on their offensive end, building a six-point lead going into the second frame.

The second period was a bit of a different story. The Sixers were able to bite back for the lead with thanks to an offensive burst from Paul Reed, Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. while the Grizzlies shot just 8-for-22 from the floor in the frame. Philadelphia took a 64-56 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The third period was a pretty mediocre but even battle, with neither team exactly shooting the lights out. The Sixers managed to extend their lead to 12 points going into the final 12 minutes.

And then we go to the fourth. Surprise, surprise, it was a bit of a mess for the Sixers. I’m so tired of having to write this again and again, but the Sixers seem to have some sick obsession with letting opponents back in the game late instead of just slamming the door shut when they have ample chance. Ice cold shooting combined with a complete lack of defense or rebounding and, eight and a half minutes into the period, the Sixers had scored just 11 points. The Grizzlies had 26 points in the same timeframe, erasing that 12-point deficit and actually taking the lead over the Sixers with time winding down. Memphis outscored Philadelphia 32-16 in the fourth period to steal the win away from the hosting Sixers 115-109.

Again, the Sixers are shorthanded, of course. But this is the second night in a row where, despite that injury trouble, they faced extremely winnable games and just absolutely fumbled both right at the end. In both contests, they completely beat themselves.

Final note (and this is just to get this off my chest, frankly) is that six Sixers scored in double digits on Wednesday night, and Tobias Harris was not one of them. Do with that info what you will.

The Sixers (and their fans) will get a much-needed night off after this painful back-to-back. They return to action on Friday night when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks

Oubre scored over 20 points off the bench for the third consecutive game on Wednesday night, the first Sixer to do so since Thaddeus Young back in 2011. This is also the second consecutive night that Oubre has led the Sixers in scoring — again, despite coming in off the bench. He has been driving to the rim so much more recently, it seems, using his athleticism to get to the cup rather than settling for perimeter shots and jumpers which, let’s be honest, were never his strongest suits. It’s paying off. Oubre is finishing his drives with buckets and drawing fouls. Not only that, but he’s creating space for his teammates as opponents’ defenses collapse on him and he’s making some decent passes in those cases.

Oubre led the Sixers with 25 points on Wednesday night (two triples and 9-for-9 from the foul line). He also had four rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks.

with the force of a tsunami. pic.twitter.com/KTzoXRqg24 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 7, 2024

Paul Reed: 17 points, 11 rebounds (5 offensive), 3 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks

Reed spent the past few games coming in off the bench behind Mo Bamba, and he had been doing pretty good in that role. Bamba on the other hand, not so much, which might have played a part in Reed being slotted back in the starting five for Wednesday night. Bball Paul looked like he wanted to make a point out of the opportunity from the tip off. Reed led the Sixers, along with Kelly Oubre Jr., at halftime with 15 points on 7-for-11 field goal shooting with one triple along with seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. It was the perfect example of the type of play the Sixers need from Reed in these moments: efficient offense with smart shot selection, aggression on the boards, and solid defense without excessively fouling (well, not early on at least).

Reed finished this one (fouling out with three minutes to play) with 17 points, 11 rebounds (five on the offensive end), three assists, one steal and three blocks.

Bball hustling out the mud. pic.twitter.com/OX4730x3Ox — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 7, 2024

Jeff Dowtin Jr.: 10 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block

Hey, maybe this guy can play! The 26-year-old made his Sixers debut just over 24 hours ago playing just five minutes last night, so fans may have been surprised to see him come in as one of Nick Nurse’s first subs of the game tonight. They should be a little less surprised now. In 10 minutes on the floor in the first half, Dowtin had 10 points on 4-for-5 field goal shooting (2-for-3 triples) with two rebounds, four assists and two steals. Though he didn’t score more, Dowtin gave the Sixers some great minutes throughout this one.

He finished the game with 10 points, six rebounds (three offensive), three steals and one block.

THIS is Jeff Dowtin Jr. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Bdmop7oGyf — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 7, 2024