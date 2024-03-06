Injury-ravaged Sixers blow double-digit 4th-quarter lead, fall to injury-ravaged Grizzlies

Do you know how hard it is to have your worst loss of the season with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey not in the lineup?

The Sixers fell 115-109 to the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night, blowing a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Kelly Oubre Jr. once again led the Sixers with 25 points, shooting 8-of-18 from the floor. Paul Reed had 17 and 11 boards while Tobias Harris struggled again, finishing with eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led all scorers with 30 points, along with 10 rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey was once again out with a concussion, as was Kyle Lowry due to rest on the second night of a back-to-back.

Here are some thoughts from the Center.

First Quarter

Last night’s defensive struggles did not magically disappear, as Memphis made six of their first seven shots to start the game. That allowed the Grizzlies to push their lead quickly as four of those makes came from behind the three-point line.

Nick Nurse opted to go smaller at the five tonight, inserting Paul Reed back into the starting lineup, and going with KJ Martin as the first backup off the bench. Martin’s presence did not change much on defense, but he had some nice offensive moments. He picked up a missed Cam Payne floater to flush it back upon checking in, then knocked down a three on the ensuing possession.

clean up on aisle 1. pic.twitter.com/41aH3LrJOW — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 7, 2024

Philly shot well in the first and ended it on a good note, making their last four field goals attempted including two impressive makes from newest Sixer Jeff Dowtin Jr. Memphis continued to shoot even better, finishing the quarter at 60% from the field, and held a six-point lead as a result.

Second Quarter

Despite missing five of their first six shots to start the quarter, the Sixers chipped away at the lead. Kelly Oubre Jr. was not off to an efficient start, but he was getting to the free throw line quite a bit.

Dowtin looked a bit out of place last night. He certainly didn’t know where to be or where to throw the ball to at times and the Nets had no problem picking on his size defensively. He looked much better in the first half tonight, shooting 4-of-5 from the field as a part of some lineups that were really craved for shot creation.

THIS is Jeff Dowtin Jr. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Bdmop7oGyf — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 7, 2024

Reed didn’t have a great opening quarter. Memphis successfully ignored him on offense and Jaren Jackson Jr. bullied him in the post. His second shift was much better, diving on the ground for offensive rebounds and hitting reverse layups when he came down with them. Reed had 15 points and seven boards at the break.

Memphis did cool off considerably in the second. They had had a three-minute scoreless drought and shot only 36% from the field in the quarter. That helped the Sixers take an eight-point lead into halftime.

Third Quarter

Cam Payne has quietly shot the ball pretty well since coming to Philly, and that continued as he was inserted into the starting lineup tonight. He wasn’t super efficient on twos but was 2-of-4 from beyond the arc through three quarters tonight.

A big negative of the night was amongst a floor of two-way guys and G-League players, Tobias Harris was pretty invisible. Through three quarters, he was shooting 2-of-9, good for only six points, two rebounds and an assist.

Dealing with soft tissue injuries all season, there haven’t been a lot of opportunities for Nico Batum to jump, and the team probably hasn’t wanted him too all that much this season. That made his one-handed putback dunk all the more surprising, as he completed it over a couple Grizzlies and a teammate or two as well.

Nicolas Batum on the putback pic.twitter.com/W2PWy4yMd6 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 7, 2024

Philly did stumble a bit after extending their lead to 15. They made only field goal over the last 4:09 of the quarter. That one was of course one of Oubre’s vicious dunks which was actually successful tonight. The Sixers went into the final quarter holding a 12-point lead.

Fourth Quarter

Some more ugly offense for the Sixers helped the Grizzlies start the quarter on a 12-5 run, cutting the lead down to three. Their straight line drives into the paint got very repetitive and easy to guard. They only took one shot outside of the paint for the first five minutes of the quarter.

It didn’t help that the Sixers played some really low IQ basketball during this stretch. Harris had a turnover because he turtled up and got stripped by Santi Aldama, Batum threw a pass to no one shortly after. Oubre gave Aldama quite an easy and-1, fouling him after he had already made the layup. Reed fouled out fighting for an offensive rebound. All the mistakes compounded in this quarter.

Buddy Hield, who struggled all night, gave the Sixers one last gasp by hitting a deep three to cut the lead to two with 24 seconds left, but the Grizzlies made their free throws and it was way too little too late. They shot 26% from the field in the fourth quarter. No matter who wasn't available, Philadelphia could not afford to give this one away the way they did, and they’ll pay in the standings for it.

Buddy Buckets makes it a two-point game. pic.twitter.com/MP93kIOeCL — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 7, 2024