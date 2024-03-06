Kelly drives (and kicks?), needing more from Buddy part of 3 takeaways from loss to Nets

The Sixers lost a winnable game Tuesday night in Brooklyn. While the 112-107 loss to the Nets stings, you can’t be too hard on the Sixers with Tyrese Maxey being forced to miss the game with a concussion.

Still, like any other game, there were positive and negatives to take from it. Let’s look at three takeaways from Barclays Center.

Kelly driving ... and kicking?

Kelly Oubre, Jr. saved the day Sunday in Dallas while Maxey was receiving medical attention late in the third quarter. The athletic wing overwhelmed the Mavericks’ defense with drives and finishes at the rim, scoring 19 of his 21 points in the second half. While it wasn’t quite enough Tuesday in Brooklyn, Oubre was at it from much earlier in the game, dropping a season-high 30 points off the bench.

What you like from Oubre the past two games is how he attacked the rim first and got into a rhythm, which opened up the rest of his game. We all know Oubre’s three ball isn’t his strength — not for lack of trying! — but when he gets going a bit with drives and easy buckets, you can see how much that helps his shot. He was 2-of-5 from deep against the Nets. The Sixers will take that any day from Oubre.

Just as important, Oubre seems to be seeing the floor much better the last two games. Oubre has always been a tunnel vision scorer, averaging only 1.0 assist per game for his career. He had a season-high four assists in each of his past two games. His dime on a huge Tobias Harris corner three Sunday helped seal a win.

Against the Nets, who started to be a little more aggressive trapping Oubre once he got going, he read the game well and delivered a couple nice passes.

Here’s what Oubre told reporters postgame in Brooklyn, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“That’s what playmakers are. They can create shots for themselves and others. If I’m creating shots for myself at a high rate, people are going to start helping and I’ll have teammates that are open. That comes with opportunity. I’m realizing that’s the flow of it. These guys are making plays for themselves, but then it opens things up for everybody else.”

This version of Oubre has the potential to be a fantastic option off Nick Nurse’s bench once the postseason comes. We saw how well Oubre played off Joel Embiid to start the season because of his ability to cut and finish. It appears Oubre is truly hitting his stride for the first time since returning from a fractured rib,

A big big problem

Nurse, a known tinkerer, has gone a little unorthodox with his center rotation recently. He’s been starting Mo Bamba, bringing Paul Reed off the bench and sprinkling in a little Nicolas Batum and KJ Martin with small-ball lineups.

As Embiid’s backup last postseason, Reed was excellent. Coming off the bench has seemed to help him find his footing over the last three games. There have been moments where lineups with the Batum at the five have been mighty intriguing. The veteran did it plenty in L.A., using his length, positioning and savvy to thrive in the role.

To put it bluntly, the issue is Bamba. Between highlight-reel blocks, the 25-year-old has struggled with basic finishes and simple rebounds. Bamba possesses great size and physical ability, but he’s struggled to put it all together as an NBA player.

The Sixers still have two standard roster spots open. One of those might be earmarked for undrafted rookie and two-way player Ricky Council IV. The other should be used on a big. People ask me who that big is, and, frankly, I don’t know. I just know the Sixers need a player that will be where they’re supposed to be on both ends, finish at the rim and grab rebounds.

Need a Buddy

Buddy Hield’s Sixers tenure got off to a roaring start. He was scoring (22.3 points), shooting (45.0% on 10.0 attempts) and even facilitating (7.5 assists) at a high level through his first four games.

Since the All-Star break, Hield has struggled just a bit. He’s still shooting the ball extremely well, knocking down 40% of his threes over the last seven games. But his scoring (11.6) and attempts (7.1 threes) have been down. Against the Nets, Hield took just three threes in over 27 minutes. That can’t happen with one of the most dangerous shooters in the NBA.

Now, in fairness to Hield, the Sixers are in a funky spot with no Embiid and a bunch of guys coming in and out of the lineup. Hield seems like a rhythm player and there’s simply been little rhythm to anything with the Sixers recently.

With that said, the Sixers need Hield and his shooting in a big way — both now and when Embiid returns. Perhaps this is just a blip for Hield and he can get going again here soon with minimal adjustments. If not, Nurse and company have to find ways to get him involved and get those attempts up.